LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Candidates need to pick a side, defend that point of view

One would think any mayoral candidate running in Gadsden would know current events. Any candidate who feels called to run for mayor should also be at the forefront of events way in advance of announcing their candidacy.

If you have not been leading or supporting current events, then why would people believe your claims of going to make a change?

When you have stood by or have not been involved in city government before announcing your candidacy, it tends to reek of using current events as "your basis for getting elected." It draws concern from residents and non-residents of Gadsden.

Either you were actively trying to correct issues, or you were stagnant. You decide to run for office and think your name recognition will get you elected. When questioned on current events and possible solutions, you give a politically neutral answer.

Candidates need to pick a side and defend that point of view. If you are not willing to put yourself out there on the current issues, then don't run for office. You have to have skin in the game to strengthen your desire to win the game.

Don't straddle the fence. You will fall off and the bull will eventually get you. Don't just tell constituents "what they want to hear." Tell them what you will accomplish and how you intend to accomplish it.

Candidates should have definitive answers to potential questions before speaking publicly or announcing they are seeking an office. A wishy-washy candidate will not be strong enough to withstand the battle long enough to win the war. If they can't answer your questions honestly, they will be just as dishonest in office.

The good ol' boy days are over. Don't elect someone because they are an old acquaintance, relative, friend or someone whose name you think sounds familiar. Elect a candidate based on their history of being proactive in a government office. Elect someone on their ability to understand the issues and their ability to address and affect change. Vote wisely.

Reba Stanley

Rainbow City

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Candidates need to pick a side, defend that point of view