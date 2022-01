The idea for BroadLoop, a paving intelligence platform, was first formed as an academic exercise in the University of Louisville Entrepreneurship MBA Program. It was 2016, the co-founders Nick McRae and Max Kommor first semester in the program, and the duo were looking for a problem they could solve with a new business concept. McRae had experience as a software developer for a fleet tracking company, and Kommor was working for a contracting company, where real-time spending issues prompted the idea.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 25 DAYS AGO