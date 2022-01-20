ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche Review Game 37: Francouz Speedruns Ducks

By Nathan Rudolph
thednvr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what will almost certainly be the least interesting game of the...

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
thednvr.com

“Definitely Wasn’t Pretty”: Avs hang on to beat Montreal

Earlier this week the Colorado Avalanche played back-to-back games in southern California to cap off a two-game road trip, and the word that was most often used to describe the way they played in those two games was “tired”. Those were the team’s sixth and seventh games within 11 days, including three sets of back-to-backs, so it was easy to…
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche Review Game#Francouz Speedruns Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
thednvr.com

Grades: Memphis Grizzlies Maul Denver Bench

Nikola Jokić – A There were moments when Jokić could have applied more pressure. Fresh off his most insistent performance as a scorer, Jokić reverted to cerebral mode against Memphis. That costs him a better grade here, but I recognize I’m nitpicking at a hyper-efficient triple-double, Jokić’s fourth straight. He finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals,…
NBA
thednvr.com

DNVR Rams Podcast: David Roddy on the win over UNM, the era of positionless basketball and CSU’s approach for the Air Force game

Justin Michael is joined by Team DNVR Athlete, David Roddy, of CSU Men’s Basketball. Throughout the episode David breaks down what the team did well against UNM and where the Rams need to improve. He also discusses Saturday’s game against Air Force and how their offense makes you change defensive principles. Finally, Roddy gives some insight into positionless basketball, NBA players he tries to replicate, CSU’s offensive sets and more!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thednvr.com

Morgan Fox on college athletes monetizing their brand

In this episode, Matt McChesney is joined by Morgan Fox, defensive end for the Carolina Panthers. The two discuss the NFL playoffs, NCAA NIL deals, and the latest news and notes around the NFL.
NFL
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
thednvr.com

DNVR Draft Podcast: Mocking the first 40 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft

Andre Simone, Henry Chisholm, Justin Michael and Jake Schwanitz do their first official mock draft of the 2022 draft season. They go pick by pick and try to identify players that fill present needs for the various franchises around the league. And they try to determine how the Denver Broncos will use their two picks in the top 50.
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Rockies Podcast: Rockies’ Hall of Fame: Starting Pitchers w/ Sam Bradfield

We know the sluggers, but several starters in Rockies history have had impactful careers with the franchise. Sam Bradfield from Purple Row looks at which rotation mates should be included in a team Hall of Fame. And the coaches for Double-A Hartford Yard Goats have been announced, including one that...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy