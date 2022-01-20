Avalanche Review Game 37: Francouz Speedruns Ducks

Justin Michael is joined by Team DNVR Athlete, David Roddy, of CSU Men’s Basketball. Throughout the episode David breaks down what the team did well against UNM and where the Rams need to improve. He also discusses Saturday’s game against Air Force and how their offense makes you change defensive principles. Finally, Roddy gives some insight into positionless basketball, NBA players he tries to replicate, CSU’s offensive sets and more!

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO