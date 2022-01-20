Avalanche Review Game 37: Francouz Speedruns Ducks

The Avs pull off yet another OT win as they manage to skirt by the worst team in the NHL. With a performance that left a lot to be desired, a win is still a win. Rudo, AJ, and Meghan break it all down. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE...
Earlier this week the Colorado Avalanche played back-to-back games in southern California to cap off a two-game road trip, and the word that was most often used to describe the way they played in those two games was “tired”. Those were the team’s sixth and seventh games within 11 days, including three sets of back-to-backs, so it was easy to…
Nikola Jokić – A There were moments when Jokić could have applied more pressure. Fresh off his most insistent performance as a scorer, Jokić reverted to cerebral mode against Memphis. That costs him a better grade here, but I recognize I’m nitpicking at a hyper-efficient triple-double, Jokić’s fourth straight. He finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals,…
Justin Michael is joined by Team DNVR Athlete, David Roddy, of CSU Men’s Basketball. Throughout the episode David breaks down what the team did well against UNM and where the Rams need to improve. He also discusses Saturday’s game against Air Force and how their offense makes you change defensive principles. Finally, Roddy gives some insight into positionless basketball, NBA players he tries to replicate, CSU’s offensive sets and more!
Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
Andre Simone, Henry Chisholm, Justin Michael and Jake Schwanitz do their first official mock draft of the 2022 draft season. They go pick by pick and try to identify players that fill present needs for the various franchises around the league. And they try to determine how the Denver Broncos will use their two picks in the top 50.
We know the sluggers, but several starters in Rockies history have had impactful careers with the franchise. Sam Bradfield from Purple Row looks at which rotation mates should be included in a team Hall of Fame. And the coaches for Double-A Hartford Yard Goats have been announced, including one that...
