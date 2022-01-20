2 found fatally shot inside car parked on Jersey Shore street

Reformers have been taking a hard run at Malcolm X Shabazz High School in Newark for decades, but the last few years have been some of its most violent in recent memory. The calls to police started the first week of classes this September and kept coming, Patrick Wall of Chalkbeat reports: Multiple fights, an alleged sexual assault, cowering students stomped or pummeled by classmates, a melee that sent the school into lockdown in October, and in November, a gunman who fired at students just after dismissal. Last year was chaos too: A Shabazz basketball coach was beaten to the ground by his own players in an assault caught on video that made the nightly news.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO