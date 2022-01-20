ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

2 found fatally shot inside car parked on Jersey Shore street

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Two people were found fatally shot Wednesday night inside a parked car in Monmouth County, authorities said. Police responding to a report of a shooting about 8:15 p.m. found the victims...

