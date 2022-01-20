Rebag Takes A Page From Department Store Loyalty Programs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ today announced the results of a national survey detailing consumers' purchasing habits and brand engagement preferences for the year to come. The new study identifies consumer behavior trends that point to deeper, more direct connections between retailers, brands and their customers, including the hearty embrace of loyalty rewards programs, a growing reliance on direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, and an increasing preference towards flexible financing options, such as buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company unveiled the survey's findings ahead of NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show, the National Retail Federation's annual gathering of retail industry visionaries and experts.
