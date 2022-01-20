ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebag Takes A Page From Department Store Loyalty Programs

By Sharon Edelson
Forbes
 5 days ago
Luxury e-commerce resale platform Rebag is launching a loyalty program that’s unique for the channel with perks and tiers similar to luxury department stores such as Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s. “Our inspiration is exactly that,” founder and CEO Charles Gorra told me. “We looked at a lot...

channele2e.com

How to Build a Sustainable Customer Loyalty Program

With today’s changing customer expectations, companies recognize the need to evolve their loyalty programs and create a consistent customer experience with personalization across all touchpoints. At the same time, companies are under pressure to reduce operating costs and find new sources of revenue. Therefore, it is important to build your loyalty program in a sustainable way. This all starts with a loyalty vision and strategy, that unites all teams and departments within a firm.
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Should Walmart, or Any Department Store, Enter the Metaverse?

Walmart (WMT) recently made filings that that suggest the retailer could create a cryptocurrency and NFTs in addition to seeking new trademarks in December of its desire to enter the metaverse. The trademarks suggest the retailer intends to create and sell virtual goods in a new online VR shopping experience....
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Rebag launches its first-ever rewards program

A leading luxury resale retailer is giving consumers added reasons to trade, sell and buy on its site and in its stores. Rebag, which recently completed a $33 million in a Series E funding round, is launching a multi-tiered loyalty program that offers various incentives at different levels. (See chart at end of story.) The rewards — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond — are based on the amount that a customer trades, sells and/or buys over time. Additionally, members will earn points that can be redeemed toward future purchases.
RETAIL
#Loyalty Programs#Department Stores#Bloomingdale#Rebag Rewards#Diamond
WWD

Rebag Introduces ‘Rebag Rewards,’ Adding Perks for Resale Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Rebag is furthering its grip on the handbag resale realm with the launch of Rebag Rewards on Thursday. The loyalty program progresses previous efforts to foster good customer relationships. As Rebag founder Charles Gorra says, it’s the company’s way of “giving back.”More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule Collection “Rebag has been operating for over seven years, and we want to further engage and reward our existing customers and attract new consumers to trade luxury, while...
RETAIL
smallbiztrends.com

My GM Rewards Credit Card and Loyalty Program Launches

General Motors is launching a new My GM Rewards Card in collaboration with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. The company also announced a new My GM Rewards program for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac customers to go along with the card. My GM Rewards Credit Card. My GM Rewards...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Press

New Treasure Data Survey Reveals Consumers are Motivated by Loyalty Programs and Relying More on DTC Brands, BNPL Options

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ today announced the results of a national survey detailing consumers' purchasing habits and brand engagement preferences for the year to come. The new study identifies consumer behavior trends that point to deeper, more direct connections between retailers, brands and their customers, including the hearty embrace of loyalty rewards programs, a growing reliance on direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, and an increasing preference towards flexible financing options, such as buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company unveiled the survey's findings ahead of NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show, the National Retail Federation's annual gathering of retail industry visionaries and experts.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Data Shows Restaurants Can Boost Spending With Ordering Tech, Loyalty Programs

When consumers engage with restaurants today, they expect to be met with digital features enabling simple and convenient transactions. However, not all technologies go an equally long way in boosting consumers’ spending. Ordering and fulfillment features are a top priority for many, according to data from PYMNTS’ new study “Digital Divide: Minding The Loyalty Gap,” created in collaboration with Paytronix.
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

Department store shares moved higher Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's confirmed receipt of a takeover offer. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 17%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 10.5%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVID-19 as shopping habits shift. Macy's most recent earnings blew past expectations. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 22, according to a FactSet calendar. Nordstrom's most recent earnings report missed expectations. It is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 3. Kohl's stock is up 38.7% over the past year. Macy's has rocketed 108.9%. And Nordstrom is down 40.7% for the period.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

ShiftPixy Announces Launch of Robust NFT Gamification Loyalty Program

ShiftPixy, Inc., a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced the development of a robust non-fungible token (NFT) gamification loyalty program, with plans to release it in 2022 as the Company prepares for the launch of its Ghost Kitchen food brands.
FLORIDA STATE
pymnts

The Generation Gap in Restaurant Loyalty Programs

When it comes to restaurant loyalty programs, there is a generation divide. According to PYMNTS research, 64% of Gen Z diners and 61% of millennials participate in these programs at at least one or two of the table-service restaurants they frequent. For their parents and grandparents, it’s a different story:...
RESTAURANTS
travelweekly.com

IHG will begin overhaul of loyalty program in March

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced changes to its loyalty program, including a new tier and bonus point earning structure, which will go live in March. The changes are part of a broader overhaul of its loyalty program, the details of which will be unveiled later in 2022, according to the hotel company.
ECONOMY
marketingdive.com

Marriott seeks TikTok creators to drive content around loyalty program

Marriott International is using TikTok to find three people to create content for the brand while they travel to its global properties over 300 days, per details emailed to Marketing Dive. As official Marriott Bonvoy TikTok Correspondents, winners will be expected to creatively document everything they encounter on TikTok and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
QSR magazine

Dutch Bros Loyalty Program Exceeds Expectations

Dutch Bros Coffee CFO Charles Jemley admitted that he was totally wrong about where the brand’s digital presence would finish in 2021. The Paytronix-powered Dutch Rewards program, which launched at the beginning of last year, accounts for 60 percent of sales—1.5 times what he thought the digital innovation was capable of in such a short timespan. Jemley now believes 70 to 75 percent is “probably a realistic goal.”
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Crowny Loyalty Program Now Available to AscendEX Users

PRESS RELEASE. AscendEX starts using the Crowny Loyalty Program. To kick off the new year, Crowny and AscendEX have hit the ground running by taking their partnership to the next level, offering all AscendEX users access to the Crowny Loyalty Program. The collaboration between Crowny and AscendEX started in 2021...
RETAIL
Forbes

Life Beyond Loyalty Programs: The Evolution Of Consumer Engagement

Founder/CEO of Sparkfly. Our offer management platform helps QSRs maximize acquisition & loyalty by connecting customer behavior with sales. Think about the loyalty or reward programs you’ve signed up for over the years. How many of those programs do you still use — or use regularly? How many of those brands continued the conversation once you signed up? How many of them make meaningful recommendations or offers based on your past behavior?
ECONOMY
Forbes

Forbes

