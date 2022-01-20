ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

By EDITH M. LEDERER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvKNx_0dr0eyUG00
United Nations Holocaust FILE- This February/March 1945, file photo shows the entry to the concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, with snow covered rail tracks leading to the camp. Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.” The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany. (AP Photo/Stanislaw Mucha, File) (Uncredited)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved an Israeli-sponsored resolution Thursday condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”

The 193-member world body approved the resolution by consensus -- without a vote -- and with a bang of a gavel by Assembly President Abdulla Shahid. Israel’s No. 1 enemy, Iran, “disassociated” itself from the resolution.

The ambassadors of Israel and Germany, which strongly supported the resolution, stressed the significance of the resolution’s adoption on Jan. 20: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final Solution of the Jewish Question” at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II.

The result was the establishment of Nazi death camps and the murder of nearly 6 million Jews, comprising one-third of the Jewish people. In addition, millions of people from other nationalities, minorities and targeted groups were killed, according to the draft resolution.

“We now live in an era in which fiction is becoming fact and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory,” Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the assembly in urging support for the resolution. “And as this happens following the greatest crime in human history, now comes the greatest cover-up in human history.”

Erdan, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, said the resolution is a commitment to make sure that Holocaust distortion and denial “will be tolerated no more.”

He said social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and You Tube are spreading the “pandemic of distortions and lies” about the Holocaust

“Social media giants can no longer remain complacent to the hate spread on their platforms” and must take action now, the Israeli ambassador said.

The resolution commends countries that have preserved Nazi death camps and other sites from the Holocaust and urges the 193 U.N. member states “to develop educational programs that will inculcate future generations with the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help to prevent future acts of genocide.”

It requests the U.N. and its agencies to continue developing and implementing programs aimed at countering Holocaust denial and distortions and to mobilize civil society and others to provide truthful facts about the Holocaust.

Currently, the U.N. has an outreach program on the Holocaust and the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, has a program on Holocaust education and combatting anti-Semitism.

The General Assembly designated Jan. 27 — the day the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Soviet army — as the annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust in 2005. The resolution underlines that remembrance “is a key component to the prevention of further acts of genocide.”

It says Holocaust denial “refers to discourse and propaganda that deny the historical reality and the extent of the extermination of the Jews by the Nazis and their accomplices during World War II” and “any attempt to claim that the Holocaust did not take place” or call into doubt that gas chambers, mass shooting, starvation, and intentional genocide were used against the Jewish people.

The resolution says distorting or denying the Holocaust also refers to “intentional efforts to excuse or minimize” the role of Nazi collaborators and allies, “gross minimization” of the number of victims, “attempts to blame the Jews for causing their own genocide,” statements casting the Holocaust as a positive event, and attempt to “blur the responsibility” for establishing concentration and death camps “by putting blame on other nations or ethnic groups.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UN adopts resolution against Holocaust denial

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on all member states to fight against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, especially on social media. The Israeli-proposed text was developed with the help of Germany and co-sponsored by several dozen of the 193 states that make up the United Nations. Iran, however, expressed opposition to the resolution, stating that Tehran dissociated itself from the text. The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part," according to the text.
INSTAGRAM
The Jewish Press

Yad Vashem: UN Resolution Means Fighting ‘Nuanced, Complex’ Forms of Holocaust Denial

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, on Thursday said it welcomed the unanimous adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the resolution rejecting and condemning any denial or distortion of the Holocaust. “As the international community focuses their attention on the events of the Holocaust, with the approach...
GERMANY
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli-led resolution combating Holocaust denial gains overwhelming support at UN

The first time, it was about remembrance. This time, it’s about preserving those memories. On Thursday, an Israeli-led resolution calling for a clear definition of Holocaust denial and concrete steps to fight it, passed the U.N. General Assembly by consensus. A total of 114 countries joined in as co-sponsors, including a deluge in the final moments before its passage, on a project that Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called his most important initiative in New York. Even diplomatic foes like Ireland and Turkey were early supporters of the resolution.
GERMANY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Denial#Holocaust Survivors#Ap#The U N General Assembly#Israeli#Nazi#Jews#Jewish#U N
Gazette

U.N. defines Holocaust denial, urges social media firms to fight it

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust, when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two, and urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism. "The General Assembly is sending a strong and...
SOCIETY
Pantagraph

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: UN combats Holocaust denial

Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Mideast’s sole democracy. Slander and libel and unfairness by a majority of tyrannies gathered at Turtle Bay against the world’s only Jewish state is mind-numbingly routine.
EDUCATION
AFP

Anti-Semitic incidents at decade high in 2021: report

An average of more than 10 anti-Semitic incidents occurred around the world every day last year, a 10-year high, said a report published on Monday. Published ahead of the international day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust, on January 27, the report notes that most of the anti-Semitic incidents were "vandalism and destruction, graffiti, and desecration of monuments, as well as propaganda". 
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World War II
KIRO 7 Seattle

RFK Jr. remarks on Anne Frank, vaccines draw condemnation

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made “deeply offensive" comments when he suggested things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years, several Jewish advocacy and Holocaust remembrance groups said Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

The Nazi party girls of Auschwitz: SS women romanced and caroused with death camp guard lovers as they oversaw the murder of thousands of Jews - before paying the ultimate price on the gallows

The biographies of over 200 SS women serving at Auschwitz death camp and their 'after work parties' have been published online in an effort to show the world that it wasn't just men involved. Entitled 'Women working for the SS', the project from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum documents the women's...
POLAND
KIRO 7 Seattle

Husband says Iran sentenced activist wife to prison, lashes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran has sentenced a prominent human rights activist to more than eight years prison, according to her husband. Paris-based Taghi Rahmani tweeted on Sunday that his wife, Narges Mohammadi, was tried in five minutes and sentenced to prison and 70 lashes. He has said she is prohibited from communicating and has no access to lawyers. Last week, she was sent to Gharchak prison near Tehran.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
89K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy