ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Mykel Williams Honored As Nation's Top Defender

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W7WU_0dr0eqQS00

Georgia EDGE defender Mykel Williams has been named the Maxwell Football National High School Defensive Player of the Year.

Williams dominated for Hardaway High school in Columbus, Georgia. He spent time playing tight end, offensive line, and of course defensive line throughout the year. He played all over the field this season, and he dominated all year.

Including his time spent at the Adidas All-American Game in San Antonio.

He's a product of pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith in Atlanta, Georgia and it's evident that Williams has not only retained the information and knowledge, he knows how to convey it. Williams would flip roles from star pass-rush specialist to pass-rush coaching guru in between reps at the All-American event. Retaining information is important in football, being able to relay that information is the difference between really good and elite.

Uncommon Athleticism

We have already discussed how the standard has shifted in terms of defensive linemen. No longer is it enough to be big in today's game, players have to be filled with twitch, bend, power, and explosiveness to be elite on the college level.

At 6-foot-5, Williams bends with the best of them. He has extremely loose hips and plays with excellent pad level. His fluidity in the open field when pursuing ball-carriers is unmatched in the state of Georgia considering his size and position.

Technician

Watching defensive line guru Chuck Smith work with these young prospects up close and personal, it's easy to see that all of his young pupils are technicians at the position. Smith does a great job teaching hand-fighting techniques as well as ensuring that the footwork follows in order to make them elite pass rushers.

Names like Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Stephon Tuitt, and Azeez Ojulari have all trained under Smith during his time. He's commonly referred to as "Dr. Rush." Simply put, any player that's spent as much time as Williams has with a trainer the caliber of Smith will be ready to get after the passer from Day 1 in college.

Scheme Fit

Williams envisions himself as a true defensive end, although the reality is he's more of a traditional odd-front end. By the time he leaves college, he's projected to weigh around 300 pounds and coaches don't play those types of guys in traditional edge-rusher roles.

However, a school like Georgia that runs a version of an odd-front defense with a defensive end that typically plays with inside alignment on the tackle, would be the ideal scheme for a player like Williams.

He's too athletic to leave on the interior of the defensive line, and he's far too powerful and impactful in the run game to leave him out on the edge. What a school like Georgia does is ideal for Williams. He will be the next Travon Walker for this program.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Columbus, GA
Football
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Georgia

A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list, Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White. Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
HAMPTON, GA
lakenormanpublications.com

Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn arrested for assault

LINCOLNTON – Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn was arrested on assault charges Jan. 10 in Lincoln County. The 33-year-old was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He resides in uptown Charlotte but was charged at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office. Munnerlyn played...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Met With Former 5-Star Transfer QB

As usual, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been busy on the recruiting trail this offseason. According to recent reports from Rebels insider Jon Sokoloff, Kiffin took a trip to Athens to meet with Georgia transfers J.T. Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Both are available in the transfer portal and reportedly consider themselves “a package deal.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#American Football#Hardaway High School#All American
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ron Franklin passes away at age of 79

Longtime sportscaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Franklin was a basketball and football play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas, the play-by-play voice of the Houston Oilers, the sports director for KSWS in Roswell, New Mexico, KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU in Houston and KPRC in Houston. Franklin then spent 24 years working for ESPN as a commentator for college football and college basketball.
TULSA, OK
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia player arrested following Bulldogs' return from Indianapolis

Georgia was busy celebrating its national championship last week, but one player apparently took it too far. On Tuesday, OnlineAthens.com reported that long snapper William Mote faces charges of damaging property after an incident in downtown Athens:. Long snapper William Mote was arrested and faces a charge of criminal damage...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy