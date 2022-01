DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville’s Anthony Black is the only one of the top 20 seniors in the nation who has not declared his college choice. The bigger question that keeps coming his way is whether he get to finish his high school career on the court. Anthony, a Duncanville senior, said, “It’s a little tiring but it’s not too bad. Everybody deserves to know what’s going on.” An ongoing legal battle between Anthony, his family, and the UIL over whether he transferred from Coppell to Duncanville for purely athletic reasons .saw him start this season in street clothes. His mother, Jennifer...

