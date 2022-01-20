PanGPA and PanGPS logs

New to the board. I have two WAN circuits going to two separate ISPs. I would like to run ECMP with weighted round robin over ISP1 & ISP2. However, I want to verify this can be achieved successfully in my environment. I have 15-20 VPN connections to various agencies which all must go out the correct circuit (ISP1) and IP address. I have hard coded these in as destination NAT rules and they work fine but currently I am only using ISP1 and ISP2 is strictly a backup. I have read a few articles stating this is possible but that I would need multiple VRs. I currently only have one VR in place. Is there a good document somewhere with detailed configuration steps or could someone tell me if this configuration would work in my environment?

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO