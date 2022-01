The City of Lawton is updating its online utility payment and services website. The new and improved portal will launch on Monday, March 21st (03-21-22). The updated system by Tyler Technologies' Munis Utility Billing CCS (Citizen Self Service) in conjunction with Liberty National Bank will be far superior to the current system. It will be a one-stop-shop for not only paying your utility bill but all kinds of other services as well.

4 DAYS AGO