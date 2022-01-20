ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Second COVID-19 Booster Shot Now Available To Some Oklahomans

By Johnny Resendiz
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
A fourth COVID-19 booster shot is now available for some Oklahomans.

The State Department of Health says it can be another layer of protection for those who need it most.

The CDC recommends that anyone who is moderately or severely immunocompromised get a booster.

Thanks to new guidelines, some will now be able to get a second booster quicker than expected.

In October of 2021, the CDC recommended taking booster shots six months after finishing the primary doses.

Last week, the CDC changed the wait-time between taking booster shots from six months to five months. That means some Oklahomans are now eligible to get a fourth vaccine.

To be clear, the fourth dose is only necessary for immunocompromised individuals who received a third dose back in August in 2021.

Health experts with OSDH say although there have been several shortages with resources like testing and monoclonal treatment. It is not the case with the booster shot.

"We do want to encourage Oklahomans who are eligible to seek out their fourth dose," says OSDH Chief Medical Director Dr. Gitanjali Pai "I do want to reiterate the importance of the booster dose, and share there's plenty of supply in the state for Oklahomans to get them."

More than 700,000 Oklahomans have taken a third vaccine dose.

OSDH: 13,406 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide Since Wednesday

According to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 13,406 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since Wednesday. A total of 866,403 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The provisional death count remained at 12,927, the state health department said Thursday. The death count is updated through Wednesday, Jan. 19.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cbs4local.com

4th booster shot against COVID-19 on horizon

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A record number of COVID-19 cases are being recorded in El Paso. The medical community in El Paso is still asking everyone to get fully vaccinated against the virus and get a booster shot. Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, people...
EL PASO, TX
pharmacytimes.com

Communicating the Benefit of COVID-19 Booster Shots to Patients

Peter Salgo, MD: It’s one thing to say, we looked at the antibody levels and they’re down to 70% of where they were in the first month after you got the second dose. But I think what the public needs to hear or is asking to hear, which we don’t have an answer for is, does this make a difference? Is 70% enough? Why do I need a booster if I’m already immune? Seventy percent sounds pretty good to me. How do you message that to people who don’t have a statistical background? Does anybody have any suggestions here?
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Safety and Efficacy of COVID-19 Booster Shots

Peter Salgo, MD: Let’s keep discussing safety. What does the evidence suggest about the safety and efficacy of the booster shots across the various manufacturers? Donald, is there any difference?. Donald Alcendor, PhD: When you look at the second shot or the first shot of the Johnson & Johnson,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktvo.com

Iowans 12 and older are eligible for free COVID-19 booster shots

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowans 12 years and older are now eligible for a free COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) authorized boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 years and older. Prior to this authorization, eligibility had been limited to individuals age 18 and...
OTTUMWA, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free COVID-19 Tests Provided By Federal Government Available Now, Some Issues Reported

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Free, at-home, rapid COVID-19 testing can be ordered online. The White House has launched its website – COVIDtest.gov. Wednesday was slated to be the official launch but White House leaders say it began working in a limited capacity on Tuesday. RELATED STORY: How Will Website For Free COVID-19 Tests Work? However, KDKA is aware of at least two local cases where people reported getting a message saying that tests have already been ordered. The message reads, “Our records show that at-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address. We are unable to process duplicate orders for the same...
WASHINGTON, PA
OSDH: 20,150 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide Since Saturday, 95 Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count

According to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 20,150 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state since Saturday. A total of 914,063 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, and the provisional death count went up to 13,063 since the state last reported an updated death count Jan. 21.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa, OK
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

