Robert Dietz' solution is to build more housing, support the construction workforce pipeline and rewrite policy.Many moving pieces such as interest rates, inflation, the birth rate, the supply chain, the shortage of skilled trade workers and more all affect the affordability of the housing market nationally and in Oregon, and will need to be met with policy changes that support additional housing supply. That was one takeaway from the 2022 Housing Economic Summit held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13. The summit featured nationally recognized speakers as well as local experts in the areas of housing, regulation and economics, speaking on...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO