ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Three suspects on the run after early-morning home invasion on Jacksonville’s Westside

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pLfn_0dr0dO7F00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting inside a Jacksonville home Thursday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to Overland Park Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. after a young girl called 911 saying she had escaped her house through a back window and had run to neighbors for help after three suspects broke into her home.

When police arrived an adult man was found inside the house with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Three suspects are believed to be involved. They were all wearing masks but the victims told JSO they were likely two younger Black males and a Black female.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or by calling Crimestoppers at (866) 845-Tips.

This is a developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

JFRD: Three injured and house destroyed in north Jacksonville fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire in north Jacksonville has left three people in the hospital and a house devastated. STORY: St. Augustine commissioners discuss building affordable housing apartments on 3 city-owned parcels. The three people involved were all burned in the fire, but one of them sustained more significant...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Police say Albanian, 17, kills neighbor in family blood feud

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — An Albanian teenager on Monday killed his 65-year old neighbor to revenge the shooting death of his father 13 years ago, according to police and local media. Police said a 17-year-old in the village of Manati, 60 kilometers (35 miles) northwest of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
48K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy