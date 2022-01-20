ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth wing-back George Cooper out for the season

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Plymouth have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of the visit of Lincoln after George Cooper was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The wing-back, whose last appearance came in early December, needs a knee operation.

Cooper joins defender Brendan Galloway on the long-term casualty list.

January recruits Alfie Lewis and Romoney Crichlow are awaiting their full debuts.

Lincoln will add John Marquis and Brooke Norton-Cuffy to their squad.

Striker Marquis has joined the club from Portsmouth and teenage right-back Norton-Cuffy signed on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Adam Jackson, Joe Walsh and Lewis Montsma are still on the injured list.

City have had an extra few days to prepare after the midweek clash with Rotherham was postponed.

