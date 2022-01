For hospitals facing the challenges of meeting consumer demand and making their care processes more efficient, digital transformation can seem like a daunting effort. One way to approach the process is to think of it in stages, similar to how climbers map out the ascent of a challenging cliff. Expert climbers use an approach called “chunking,” which breaks down the journey into manageable steps or “chunks” rather than planning the unfathomable climb all at once. This practice is depicted in the documentary, “The Dawn Wall,” where professional climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson plan and successfully scale what seems an impossible route – the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite, California.

