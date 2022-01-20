ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Gleason given NCAA’s Inspiration Award

By Jeff Nusser
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was in 2011 that former Washington State Cougars linebacker and outfielder Steve Gleason was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that slowly robs its victims of the use of their muscles. It has confined him to a wheelchair and rendered him unable to talk without the assistance...

