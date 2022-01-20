Chef Ragan cooks up delicious halibut at home

When you hear “Dry January” what comes to mind? For some, the word dry rings loudest. For others it’s more about self-efficacy. The distinction proved important recently - the week it became clear how often we don’t hear each other. Especially these days, no matter what you say, the chance is good your listener won’t be. Probability is high they don’t register your perspective at all, but filter your comments instead by their experiences, or lack thereof. No matter what you say, people tend to hear how they relate to a topic, not how you do.
