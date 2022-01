An app developer has provoked an online backlash after releasing a new version of the hugely popular word-guessing game Wordle and attempting to monetise it.The inventor of the original game, Josh Wardle, intended to keep the app demonetized and ad-free, having created it for his word game-loving partner. He released it to the public for free in October after it proved popular with his family, and it soon became a social media sensation after people shared their results online.The game involves guessing a mystery five-letter word, known as the ‘wordle’, in six tries or less. Once the word is guessed,...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO