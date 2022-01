The co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Lambeau Field supporting the Vikings rival while fans lost their minds on twitter. After years of playing for the Mariners, Rangers and Yankees and retiring in 2016, the baseball star threw his hat into another sport and became co-owner of the T-Wolves last year. Since then he's been trying to get on Minnesota sports fan's good side after leaving Twins fans disappointed every time they faced off in the playoffs and now he's apart of a Minnesota organization. Well, Mr. A-Rod, I'm here to tell ya that this move over the weekend did not help things.

