Here’s how you can help name Brevard Zoo’s Eastern bongo calf

Eastern bongo calf Do you think Brevard Zoo’s Eastern bongo calf looks like a Ginger, Sage or Nutmeg? The Zoo is asking for the public’s help with naming her. (Brevard Zoo)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is asking for the community’s help naming its Eastern bongo calf.

Brevard Zoo’s animal care team came up with three herb- and spice-themed names for voters to choose from, inspired by the calf’s mother, Clover.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

People can vote for the name of Clover’s first calf to be either Ginger, Sage or Nutmeg.

Each vote costs $5 and all proceeds will be used to cover the cost of animal care at Brevard Zoo. Voting is open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. You can click here to participate.

Zoo officials said Eastern bongos, which are native to Kenya, are critically endangered due to habitat loss and poaching. They said Clover and the calf’s father, Sebastian, were matched by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Eastern Bongo Species Survival Plan, a program that manages the populations of animals within AZA-accredited zoos to ensure they are healthy and genetically diverse.

The Eastern bongo family, along with other animals, are visible from the zoo’s “Cape to Cairo Express” electric train, which takes guests throughout their expansive habitat.

©2022 Cox Media Group