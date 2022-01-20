Japanese helicopter service provider orders 50 air taxis from EHang

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 22 seconds. Safran is taking a significant role on the H160M Guépard (“Leopard”) helicopter, developed by Airbus for the French armed forces’ Joint Light Helicopter program (HIL), which will replace five different helicopter types currently in service with French forces: Gazelle, Alouette III, Dauphin, Panther and Fennec. Airbus recently received the official confirmation of a first batch of 30 helicopters out of a total of 169 from the French defense procurement agency DGA (Direction générale de l’armement), contracting authority for the HIL program. The contract also includes an order for ten H160 helicopters for the French Gendarmerie, a decision made within the scope of the French aerospace industry support plan.
