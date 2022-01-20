ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Japanese helicopter service provider orders 50 air taxis from EHang

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlying air taxis may seem like a fantasy to most, but they could become a reality sooner than you think – at least in some parts of the world. A leading Japanese helicopter service provider, AirX, has placed a pre-order for 50 air taxi units from EHang, a pioneer in passenger-grade...

dronedj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision was welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots to retain the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast

Two Japanese aircraft left Australia on Monday to deliver more vital aid to Tonga as the Pacific nation deals with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami.The Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Kawasaki C-2 left the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley in Queensland state to make the 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) journey east to the islands that were devastated by the Jan. 15 twin disasters, the Australian Defense Department said in a statement.“Australia proudly joins Japan and other Pacific Island countries working along side the people of Tonga,” the statement said.Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines demand government rules out border closures in response to future variants of concern

The leaders of seven of the biggest airlines serving the UK have asked the health secretary to assure travellers there will be no further “knee-jerk universal testing or hotel quarantine” in response to future Covid variants.In a joint letter, coordinated by the industry body Airlines UK, they call on Sajid Javid to “rule out border closures and flight bans in response to future variants of concern”.When Omicron was identified in late November, flights from South Africa to the UK were immediately grounded. Arriving travellers from 11 African countries were placed in hotel quarantine. The “red list” was abandoned on 15...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Taxi#Air Transportation#Ehang#Taxis#Japanese#Airx#Chinese#Uam
dronedj.com

Overair tests its eVTOL large propeller propulsion prototype

Santa Ana, California, startup Overair is not only aiming to become a global player in electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing, it also wants to revolutionize the propulsion technologies most advanced air mobility (AAM) companies rely on with what it says is a quieter, more efficient large propeller system.
SANTA ANA, CA
electricvehiclesresearch.com

First Fully Operational Airport for Urban Air Taxis to Open in UK

British start-up, Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP), announced it has secured investment from Supernal, previously the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group, to deliver on the companies' shared vision of integrating advanced air mobility (AAM) into existing transit networks and creating a seamless passenger journey. The funding will help support UAP's plans to develop 200 vertiport sites across the world in the next five years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

Skyports buys London heliport as its future eVTOL air taxi vertiport

UK drone delivery and urban air mobility (UAM) infrastructure company Skyports has used creative ways to secure work from clients to design and develop future electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi vertiports. Now it has tried an inside-the-box method it hadn’t before: buying an existing helicopter terminal to repurpose for itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Cargo moving from sea to air has boosted Indian freight services

Global forwarder DB Schenker believes India presents opportunities for air cargo growth, as Covid has driven growth in pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. “There is a growing opportunity for charter services in India as it helps in keeping the movement of commodities stable, especially during critical times like this pandemic,” Vivek Chopra, acting CEO of the cluster India and Indian Subcontinent at DB Schenker, told The Loadstar.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
topgear.com

This air taxi is coming to a European nation near you in 2025!

Possibly. AutoFlight’s ‘Prosperity I’ eVTOL aircraft is targeting certification in Europe by the middle of the decade. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Chinese company AutoFlight has opened an R&D base in Augsburg, Germany,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Safran to provide engines on helicopters for French armed forces

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 22 seconds. Safran is taking a significant role on the H160M Guépard (“Leopard”) helicopter, developed by Airbus for the French armed forces’ Joint Light Helicopter program (HIL), which will replace five different helicopter types currently in service with French forces: Gazelle, Alouette III, Dauphin, Panther and Fennec. Airbus recently received the official confirmation of a first batch of 30 helicopters out of a total of 169 from the French defense procurement agency DGA (Direction générale de l’armement), contracting authority for the HIL program. The contract also includes an order for ten H160 helicopters for the French Gendarmerie, a decision made within the scope of the French aerospace industry support plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dronedj.com

China’s AutoFlight opens EU eVTOL air taxi R&D, testing unit

Chinese electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company AutoFlight is accelerating development of its Prosperity I air taxi by establishing its first unit in Europe, which will oversee efforts to obtain the craft’s European Union certification. Shanghai-based AutoFlight announced a series of interconnected moves as part of the...
ECONOMY
dronedj.com

Skyportz assembling vertiport spots for Oz eVTOL air taxi use

Australian air taxi infrastructure company Skyportz is moving to secure use of prime urban real estate for future electric takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) air taxi operation by – somewhat like the fast-moving homophonic UK drone group Skyports – working with large parking lot businesses to serve as heliports.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Singapore bars crypto service providers from advertising in public spaces

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued a new set of guidelines for digital payment token (DPT) providers, barring them from marketing their services in public areas. The guidelines, which were issued on Monday, also warned the general public of the high risks associated with the crypto market in addition to prohibiting DPT companies from advertising their services in public places, such as public transportation, public transportation venues, public websites, social media platforms and broadcast and print media.
ECONOMY
akbizmag.com

Grant Aviation Merges with Tanana Air Service and Shannon’s Air Taxi

To better serve Bristol Bay communities, Grant Aviation is joining forces with Tanana Air Service and Shannon’s Air Taxi. The two companies now operate under the Grant Aviation name. Continuing Previous Routes. “Grant Aviation, Tanana Air Service, and Shannon’s Air Taxi’s missions and teams are a natural fit, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Breakdown assistance firm becomes UK’s first to use all-electric patrol van

A major breakdown assistance company has announced it will be the first in the UK to use a pure electric patrol vehicle.The RAC said it will trial a zero-emission Renault Zoe van, which cannot tow vehicles but can carry the parts needed to fix four out of five breakdowns on the spot.It will mostly be used for the two most common breakdowns, which are caused by problems with batteries and tyres.The van, which has a range of 245 miles, will be deployed in urban and rural locations to assess its efficiency as a patrol vehicle.RAC group operations director Paul Coulton...
JOBS
dronedj.com

Sold-out Swedish Jetson ONE personal eVTOL set for delivery in 2022

Though still young, 2022 is shaping up to be monumental for Swedish flying car developer Jetson, which plans to deliver the first series of its one-passenger personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle later this year, then turn to outside investors to help scale activity. The company says all...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy