Telemedicine, cancer and the Pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Cancer patients who are severely immuno-compromised got a cutting-edge treatment today at Rochester General Hospital to protect them from COVID. Some patients undergoing chemotherapy who get the COVID vaccine may not naturally produce enough COVID antibodies to keep them from getting dangerously sick with COVID.
New research indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on pediatric oncology health care professionals worldwide, requiring significant staffing changes and causing physical, psychological, and financial distress. Published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the study also found that clinicians were able to come together to continue to provide high-quality care for children with cancer, despite the challenges.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While Lung Cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, it’s the deadliest of cancers among men and women across the nation. Dr. Eugenio Najera said some people don’t know how prevalent lung cancer is. “If you take all the cases...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The pandemic has caused countless cancellations, but health experts are noticing a frightening trend. The amount of cancer screenings has fallen dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the CDC, it’s estimated that over forty percent of adults have avoided or delayed...
OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the way that patients access health care. While previous studies have revealed inequities in telemedicine usage during the spring of 2020, there are fewer analyses of other aspects of its use during the pandemic, especially among surgical patients. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital analyzed the electronic health records of new patients seeking consultations within the hospital's Division of General and Gastrointestinal Surgery from March through December 2020. Their findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, reveal increased use of telemedicine among some historically underrepresented patient groups and may inform future efforts to improve telemedicine access.
Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
The $75 million fund will focus on three initial areas: obesity, mental & behavioral health, and pediatrics. It will also look at startups in remote patient monitoring, chronic care management and in-home evaluations. The timing is good. It’s estimated that over 10 years’ worth of telehealth legislation was pushed forward...
Telemedicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine enabled a patient to receive a stroke diagnosis and treatment plan without actually going to the hospital. Sharon Graves received the diagnosis in late summer of 2021, after a telehealth appointment with her longtime practitioner Judy Greengold, MSN, CRNP, according to a Jan. 11 news release. Ms. Graves, the director of a hospital intensive care unit, experienced tingling in her arm and numbness in her mouth a day before her appointment.
For billions of people across the world, life as we knew it stopped in 2020.
Families and friends were separated. Masks mandated. Hand washing essential. Every trip outside became risky.
As news of deaths, variants and long-term effects of COVID trickled in daily, we were forced to adjust to a new normal marked by constant anxiety and fear, which has only worsened with the recent surge in Omicron cases in Australia.
But for a particular group of Australians, this lifestyle is all too familiar.
As both the mother of a childhood cancer survivor and a Curtin University PhD student exploring families’ experiences of...
WEST, Texas – January is firefighter cancer awareness month. This month is for raising awareness to the danger firefighters face being exposed to toxins and soot when they go to fires. “When we go out to these fires, we are exposed to the smoke and the soot and all the products of combustion to get […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One unexpected aspect of the coronavirus pandemic is how it has driven a lot of innovation, including a vast expansion of virtual doctor visits, sometimes called "telemedicine" or "Telehealth." Two years later, that segment of healthcare is still a bit of a work in progress. “There was an absolute radical
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the way patients access healthcare. The pandemic has also highlighted ongoing disparities in health care, and how a lack of digital literacy and access to technology can be a real hinderance to receiving optimal treatment. Researchers from the Boston area sought to investigate how specific demographic disparities in the use of telemedicine compared with in-person surgical consultations after the initial wave of COVID. The findings of their analysis were published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
The pandemic required emergency departments to rely on digital technology, but telemedicine should be extended beyond the realm of the pandemic and become further integrated into emergency medicine, a commentary written in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst Dec. 21 suggested. Rahul Sharma, MD, chair of emergency medicine at...
Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
