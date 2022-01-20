ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EFL Cup: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Match Prediction

By Drew Alexander Ross
 4 days ago

Liverpool’s last EFL Cup semi-final match against Arsenal resulted in one of the Reds’ worst performances of the season. The Gunners showed grit to keep a clean sheet after going down to 10 men and came out of Anfield with a draw.

Advancement to the final vs Chelsea now comes down to a winner takes all match at the Emirates on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf1lh_0dr0bv1800
Diogo Jota scores against Arsenal (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool Going Into Thursday

Liverpool’s poor performance against Arsenal could be chalked up to their first big test after the absences of heavy hitters Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, in addition to Naby Keïta to the African Cup of Nations.

That being said, it didn’t bode well that the Reds would be without the three African players for the second leg of the semi-finals anyway.

At the weekend, Liverpool’s match against Brentford went a long way to smooth over any nerves that the Reds wouldn’t be able to do the business on the field without Salah, Mané, and Keïta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ctj6H_0dr0bv1800
Takumi Minamino IMAGO / Colorsport

Most of the first team, aside from the players at AFCON, have returned to the fold after the Covid scare that hit AXA.

Divock Origi and Thiago Alcântara are still missing from the first team, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also a recent miss after the weekend. However, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott both returned to the fold but will most likely not feature in the Arsenal match.

Liverpool have a tough test on Thursday, but the pressure on Arsenal to perform at home, combined with momentum for the Reds from the weekend and the leadership of Jürgen Klopp, might prove enough to beat the Gunners at the Emirates.

Arsenal Going Into Thursday

Arsenal’s match at the weekend was postponed after the Gunners appealed to the Premier League in lieu of their first-team availability.

With the return of Martin Ødegaard after his isolation period and Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney back in training, Mikel Arteta has enough players to play against Liverpool. Emile Smith Rowe, Calum Chambers, and Takehiro Tomiyasu might also be available for Wednesday.

Even though Arsenal got a solid result at Anfield, their task against the Reds at the Emirates is far from straightforward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQO8v_0dr0bv1800
Arsenal corner flag IMAGO / PA Images

They haven’t won a game since their match against Norwich at the end of December. Their record against the top teams in the Premier League has been abysmal.

On Thursday, the match against Liverpool will be a massive test for Arsenal and how far they’ve come this season. The Reds are without Salah and Mané, and the Gunners are at home.

The EFL competition might be their only chance of silverware this season. However, they need to beat Liverpool to get that chance at Wembley.

Sunday’s Prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUdrr_0dr0bv1800
Liverpool Arsenal Goal IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool shook off the absence of their African players at the weekend against Brentford, but Arsenal will be a true test of their abilities without those players.

Arsenal are missing a few players themselves but have most of their first-team players available for the Liverpool match at the Emirates. They are without Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the midfield, though.

The second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final could result in a goal-fest or a cagey battle between the two sides. The prediction here is a bit of both.

Liverpool take the lead 1-0, but Arsenal fight back to level the score. The Reds then go on to beat the Gunners at home 2-1 after getting a second-half go-ahead goal and holding on for the win.

Score Prediction: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 2

Goal Scorers: Diogo Jota, Bukayo Saka, and Virgil van Dijk

Man of the Match: Virgil van Dijk

