Cedar City, UT

Woman arrested after 15 pounds of cocaine found during Cedar City traffic stop

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was discovered with 15 pounds of cocaine after a traffic stop in Cedar City.

Cedar City Highway Patrol says the incident happened on Jan. 16 around 12:35 a.m. along I-15.

Authorities say the suspect, 22-year-old Janely Yvette Lopez was driving northbound on I-15 when troopers witnessed erratic driving behavior.

Authorities say Lopez was seen tailgating a semi-truck then rapidly changing lanes and cutting off another car to her left before swerving in front of the semi-truck again.

Troopers pulled Lopez over along the 71 northbound off-ramp. During questioning, a police dog was deployed to sniff around the vehicle.

The dog gave a positive indication of narcotics present. When questioned, Lopez admitted to owning several THC vapes and said she didn’t have a valid medical marijuana card.

Upon searching the suspect’s trunk, a sealed dog food container containing hidden packages of cocaine was discovered. Authorities say the package weighed about 15 pounds.

Lopez has been arrested on four charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, following another vehicle too closely and improper lane change in an occupied lane.

Lopez is currently booked at the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

