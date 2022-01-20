ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres' Jack Quinn: Brought up to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Quinn was promoted from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad...

www.cbssports.com

buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Jack Quinn suffers lower-body injury; Craig Anderson practices

BUFFALO – If Jack Quinn hadn’t suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars, he likely would’ve kept playing for the Sabres in the coming weeks. The Sabres, of course, won’t simply award their prospects a spot. But given their rash of...
prohockeyrumors.com

Sabres Notes: Quinn, Anderson, Third Jersey

Buffalo Sabres rookie Jack Quinn just broke into the NHL lineup but now won’t see the ice for quite some time. The team has announced that Quinn will miss the next four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Quinn just made his NHL debut last week and has two points in his first two games. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick has been one of the best players in the AHL this season with 35 points in 24 games and appears to be on his way to stardom in the NHL. However, that will be on hold for this season as Quinn will be out until March, at which time he will probably return to action in the minors before seeing another chance in the NHL. While this injury won’t chance much about Quinn’s impressive trajectory, it is disappointing for a Buffalo team with nothing to play for again this season and with numerous injuries already who were hoping to see their exciting prospect play a top role the rest of the way.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Jack Quinn: Facing extended absence

Quinn suffered a lower-body injury against Dallas on Thursday and will undergo an MRI on Friday but is expected to miss some significant time, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. Quinn racked up a goal and an assist in the matchup with Dallas before being forced to leave the...
buffalohockeybeat.com

Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn and others give glimpse of Sabres’ future in loss

BUFFALO – Sabres rookie Jack Quinn scored his first NHL goal Thursday, a lethal wrist shot he wired under the crossbar from the right circle, four minutes after defenseman Rasmus Dahlin’s highlight-reel goal opened the scoring. Dahlin, who slickly moved in from the point to score, created Quinn’s...
WGR550

Sabres' Quinn scheduled for an MRI and will miss some time.

The better news was Craig Anderson. He participated in full practice for the first time since getting injured. Granato loved having him back with the team, “It is incredible when you see him out on the ice because he has a presence in the net.”
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
griffinshockey.com

Criscuolo, Witkowski Rejoin Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo and defenseman Luke Witkowski to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Criscuolo will join the Red Wings for the fifth time this season, as he has competed in two games this year with Detroit and earned his first NHL point (0-1—1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo, 29, has appeared in 11 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate enjoyed a 10-game point streak (7-11—18) from Nov. 20-Jan. 5, which set a new career high for the forward. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which tied for a season high for Grand Rapids. After being sidelined in the first four games due to an injury, Criscuolo has made up for his lost time with 25 points (12-13—25) in 24 contests.
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Brett Murray from Amerks to taxi squad

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Brett Murray from the Rochester Americans to the taxi squad, the team announced Friday morning. Murray has six points (2+4) in 18 games with the Sabres this year. The Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Get the latest headlines...
CBS Sports

Oilers' Seth Griffith: On taxi squad

Griffith was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Bakersfield on Friday. Griffith has racked up nine goals and 33 points through 25 AHL contests this season. He could see some time in Edmonton's bottom six at some point in the near future.
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
