Son says mom died from intentional Covid-19 infection

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka, who died on 28 December.According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.” He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.The Bogdanoff brothers...

