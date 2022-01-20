ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Son says mom died from intentional Covid-19 infection

Elk Valley Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Czech folk singer who was opposed...

www.elkvalleytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Czech singer Hana Horka dies after intentionally catching COVID-19

Hana Horka, a folk singer from the Czech Republic, has died at age 57 after she reportedly caught COVID-19 on purpose. The BBC reports that Horka was unvaccinated, and – per her son, Jan Rek – contracted the virus intentionally in an effort to obtain “a recovery pass to access certain venues”. It’s reported that Horka died last Sunday (January 9), two days after she’d stated on social media that she was recovering and looking forward to “theatre, sauna, [and] a concert”.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thebrag.com

Unvaccinated Czech singer dies after getting COVID-19 on purpose

The son of a well-known anti-vax singer who died after catching COVID-19 intentionally has spoken out, and he’s pleading for others to not follow in his mother’s footsteps. Hana Horka, 57, was a member of the Czech folk band Asonance, and refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Her...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Igor death: Bogdanoff twin dies ‘from Covid’ days after brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.The TV personality’s death came just six days after that of his identical twin brother Grichka, who died on 28 December.According to reports, both men died after catching Covid-19. However, this has not been confirmed by their families.A statement from Igor’s agent was shared with French media, reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.” He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.The Bogdanoff brothers...
SCIENCE
Davenport Journal

Woman who survived cancer has died of COVID-19 after contracting the illness from an ‘infected ‘friend who hid their diagnosis’

According to reports, the 82-year-old woman decided to get together with friends to play cards and asked everyone beforehand if they were vaccinated. One attendee allegedly failed to disclose were sick with COVID-19. She reportedly died of Coronavirus after contracting the illness from an infected friend who hid their diagnosis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAKE TV

24-week pregnant woman dies from COVID, family mourns mother of 6

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A family shares their tragic story of a pregnant mother who died after suffering from pneumonia due to COVID-19. Rico Hernandez and his wife Crystal both grew up in Pasadena. "We started dating in the ninth grade and have been together ever since," Hernandez said. Together,...
PASADENA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mom of Baby With COVID-19 Describes Situation

A child diagnosed with COVID-19 might be nerve-wracking for some parents. Brittany Martin, of Tarrant County, said she was stunned when her seven-month-old daughter Jubilee recently tested positive. "I was vaccinated when I was 30 weeks pregnant with her, so I was vaccinated while she was in Utero. I got...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy