If you’ve been following along lately, you already know that the Bulls have been linked to forward Jerami Grant. And acquisition cost aside, a deal for Grant makes plenty of sense for this playoff-bound Bulls squad, especially after various injuries to Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams. But so far, the asking price has been prohibitively expensive. Last we heard, it was something along the lines of Williams, Jones Jr. and the protected first-round pick from Portland. But with the clock counting down to the February 10 trade deadline, the Pistons are evidently holding the line.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO