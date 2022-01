Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fully unveiled Daki's true form with a surprise transformation in the newest episode of the series! The second season has now reached the heart of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and as teased with the previous episode, this means that the real action of the arc is kicking in with the newest episode as well. The Upper Rank demonic threat Daki officially revealed herself over the course of the last few episodes, but the newest episode of the series took her power to the next level in a surprising way.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO