ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Record IPO rush of 2021 led to historically dismal returns for investors with no relief in sight

By Yun Li, @YunLi626
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPO investors in a record-breaking issuance rush in 2021 have so far been disappointed by dismal returns, and the outlook for the once-booming market is only getting worse with rising rates and insider selling on the horizon. Last year, the number of U.S. traditional IPOs climbed to the highest...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Ipos#Investors#Bank Of America#Fed Funds#Rivian Automotive#General Motors#Ipo#Tudor Investment Corp
Reuters

Indian shares hit three-week lows in broad-based selling

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday and plumbed three-week lows, weighed down by selling across the board with technology stocks extending losses to a sixth day. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) slid 1.25% to 17,395.50 by 0508 GMT, while...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: You want to own 'great American companies, not junk'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's pivotal market events, including a busy slate of corporate earnings reports. "We don't know what's going to cause the market to turn around," the "Mad Money" host acknowledged after the Nasdaq's worst week since October 2020. "I am saying if...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy