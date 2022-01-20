ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden Expects Russia To Invade Ukraine

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday as tensions continue to rise.

President Biden now says he expects Russia to invade Ukraine.

Russian troops have moved into Ukraine’s neighbor Belarus, and U.S. officials are concerned they may help in an attack.

There’s also concern that Russia could put nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Ukraine says 127,000 Russian troops now surround the country in the north, east and south. U.S. officials expect those forces to grow.

There’s uncertainty over how the West should respond to Russian aggression.

President Biden has acknowledged differences in the NATO alliance over how to punish Putin, but he says if Russia attacks they will pay a “stiff price.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlfY7_0dr0azVp00

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Geneva#State#Russian
The Independent

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for Europe on Monday suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.At stake, beyond the future of Ukraine, is the credibility of a NATO alliance that is central...
MILITARY
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
9&10 News

Ukrainian Leaders: Stay Calm, Russian Invasion Not Imminent

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leaders sought Tuesday to reassure the nation that an invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and received a shipment of U.S. military equipment to shore up their defenses. Moscow has denied it is planning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden scrambles to defuse Ukraine crisis in first foreign policy test since Afghanistan debacle

There were three questions for Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and each of them was excellent.What, asked CNN’s long term defence correspondent Barbara Starr, specific military capabilities would the US troops take with them to Europe, and what specifically was their mission? In addition, how would the US know when that mission was accomplished?The questions levelled at Kirby came as the Pentagon said it had put 8,500 troops on a state of heightened alert, as pressure mounted on Joe Biden to respond more forcefully to the perceived threat to Ukraine from Russia. Several of America’s Nato allies, including Spain, Denmark and...
POLITICS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy