President Biden Expects Russia To Invade Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday as tensions continue to rise.

President Biden now says he expects Russia to invade Ukraine.

Russian troops have moved into Ukraine’s neighbor Belarus, and U.S. officials are concerned they may help in an attack.

There’s also concern that Russia could put nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Ukraine says 127,000 Russian troops now surround the country in the north, east and south. U.S. officials expect those forces to grow.

There’s uncertainty over how the West should respond to Russian aggression.

President Biden has acknowledged differences in the NATO alliance over how to punish Putin, but he says if Russia attacks they will pay a “stiff price.”