Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer's thoughts on the markets dogecoin

It's been a bloody few weeks for once high-flying tech stocks and CNBC's Jim Cramer believes there is still a bit more carnage to go for some parts of the market. "Tomorrow you got to do some selling...if you own stocks that are selling at a multiple to sales...those have had it," the "Mad Money" host said on a CNBC Special Report on Monday evening, following a volatile session for stocks.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO