ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer's thoughts on the markets dogecoin

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' break...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, GoodRx And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t hate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T. Cramer said GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is a "stock whose time has come and went. They bought a lot of companies. They did a roll-up, and then they did one roll-up too many, and then I had to say goodbye, and that’s where it remains."
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Selloff Could Be Over

Touching upon historical performances, Jim Cramer said the correction from BTC and ETH could be over and he will consider re-entering the market. Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money show, believes the selloff in the cryptocurrency market could close to an end. This comes amid the massive price declines among all assets, with BTC losing over $10,000 in just days at one point.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Person
Gary Gensler
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus took a dig at CNBC presenter Jim Cramer on Monday. What Happened: “Why does anyone add NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money,” Markus said in reference to Cramer on Twitter. Markus also reposted...
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets, cryptocurrencies, the economy and more. Blankfein reacts to recent moves the market and explains why he thinks bank stocks are a good place for investors to be. Blankfein also discuss crypto and why his view on digital currencies is evolving. "I may be skeptical, but I'm also pragmatic about it," Blankfein tells CNBC.
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with UBS' Art Cashin on market sell-off

Art Cashin, UBS director of floor operations, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss seasonal selling in equity markets and how Fed Chair Jerome Powell will act on monetary policy. Cashin also reacts to moves in the crypto market. "When you get a market like this, you don't sell what you want to sell. You sell whatever you can sell," Cashin tells CNBC.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogecoin#Mad Money#Cnbc#Sec
CNBC

Cramer says selling not done for tech stocks trading at high multiples to sales: 'Those have had it'

It's been a bloody few weeks for once high-flying tech stocks and CNBC's Jim Cramer believes there is still a bit more carnage to go for some parts of the market. "Tomorrow you got to do some selling...if you own stocks that are selling at a multiple to sales...those have had it," the "Mad Money" host said on a CNBC Special Report on Monday evening, following a volatile session for stocks.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Here’s what Jim Cramer is buying amidst the ongoing sell-off

Cramer says the sell-off has made many stocks fairly inexpensive to own. He's interested in the likes of General Motors, AMD, and Nvidia Corp. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down another 1.0% on Friday. The S&P 500 index is down another 1.0% on Friday, but Jim Cramer plans on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
CNBC

Cramer says Netflix's plunge shouldn't scare investors about the overall market

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday investors should remain calm about the overall stock market despite Netflix's worst single-day decline in years. Cramer said he doesn't believe Netflix's disappointing results are analogous to any other firms. "If we're selling because Netflix ... most of the companies aren't Netflix," The "Mad Money"...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market Is Getting Closer to Forming a Bottom

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he believes the stock market is getting closer to an investable bottom after a challenging start to the new year. However, the "Mad Money" host said the market's steep turnaround late in Thursday's session "inspired a lot of terror." That signals the market "still has...
STOCKS
Macon Telegraph

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 1/20: Market Bottom Checklist

After a brutal meltdown in the stock market today, are we finally nearing a bottom? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that the only way to know for sure is to consult his "market bottom checklist, which he last revisited on Jan. 6. Back then, Cramer saw only two items on his checklist that signaled a bottom was getting closer.
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Merrill and Bank of America CIO Chris Hyzy

Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank CIO, joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss his feelings on the market and where he sees buying opportunities right now. The recalibration that's going on right now could go on into the middle of the year, he says.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy