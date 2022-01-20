Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer's thoughts on the markets dogecoin

CNBC's Jim Cramer believes investors who bought during Monday's early declines should be content with that choice even if the stock market later retests its lows. The "Mad Money" host's comments ultimately rest on what he called the concept of investment discipline. "Sometimes, it feels like nothing works. ... When...
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t hate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T. Cramer said GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is a "stock whose time has come and went. They bought a lot of companies. They did a roll-up, and then they did one roll-up too many, and then I had to say goodbye, and that’s where it remains."
Touching upon historical performances, Jim Cramer said the correction from BTC and ETH could be over and he will consider re-entering the market. Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money show, believes the selloff in the cryptocurrency market could close to an end. This comes amid the massive price declines among all assets, with BTC losing over $10,000 in just days at one point.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus took a dig at CNBC presenter Jim Cramer on Monday. What Happened: “Why does anyone add NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money,” Markus said in reference to Cramer on Twitter. Markus also reposted...
Charts suggest that the selling in the world's two largest cryptocurrencies may run its course soon, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "To me, that says it might be too late to sell and you need to consider buying. I know I am, especially if we get a final leg down," Cramer said.
Lloyd Blankfein, former CEO of Goldman Sachs, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets, cryptocurrencies, the economy and more. Blankfein reacts to recent moves the market and explains why he thinks bank stocks are a good place for investors to be. Blankfein also discuss crypto and why his view on digital currencies is evolving. "I may be skeptical, but I'm also pragmatic about it," Blankfein tells CNBC.
Art Cashin, UBS director of floor operations, joins 'Squawk on the Street' to discuss seasonal selling in equity markets and how Fed Chair Jerome Powell will act on monetary policy. Cashin also reacts to moves in the crypto market. "When you get a market like this, you don't sell what you want to sell. You sell whatever you can sell," Cashin tells CNBC.
It's been a bloody few weeks for once high-flying tech stocks and CNBC's Jim Cramer believes there is still a bit more carnage to go for some parts of the market. "Tomorrow you got to do some selling...if you own stocks that are selling at a multiple to sales...those have had it," the "Mad Money" host said on a CNBC Special Report on Monday evening, following a volatile session for stocks.
Cramer says the sell-off has made many stocks fairly inexpensive to own. He's interested in the likes of General Motors, AMD, and Nvidia Corp. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down another 1.0% on Friday. The S&P 500 index is down another 1.0% on Friday, but Jim Cramer plans on...
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that technical analysis of Wall Street's so-called fear gauge indicates the S&P 500 faces a challenging outlook in the near term. "The charts, as interpreted by Mark Sebastian, suggest that the S&P 500 could remain in the house of pain through early February," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team break down shares of Netflix, which are trading lower after the streaming company warned growing competition was threatening its growth. Cramer also discusses shares of Peloton, which have fallen sharply after a CNBC report said the company was cutting production.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday investors should remain calm about the overall stock market despite Netflix's worst single-day decline in years. Cramer said he doesn't believe Netflix's disappointing results are analogous to any other firms. "If we're selling because Netflix ... most of the companies aren't Netflix," The "Mad Money"...
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he believes the stock market is getting closer to an investable bottom after a challenging start to the new year. However, the "Mad Money" host said the market's steep turnaround late in Thursday's session "inspired a lot of terror." That signals the market "still has...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reviewed the recent slate of major bank earnings. The "Mad Money" host doubled down on his charitable trust's ownership of Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo. "All banks are not created equal," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reviewed the recent slate of major bank...
After a brutal meltdown in the stock market today, are we finally nearing a bottom? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that the only way to know for sure is to consult his "market bottom checklist, which he last revisited on Jan. 6. Back then, Cramer saw only two items on his checklist that signaled a bottom was getting closer.
The host of CNBC’s Mad Money show, Jim Cramer, has issued a public caution against Dogecoin investments. Cramer asserts the day of reckoning is coming for DOGE, which he believes is an unregistered security. Jim Cramer Sounds The Alarm Over Dogecoin. In a January 20 tweet, Cramer warned that...
Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank CIO, joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss his feelings on the market and where he sees buying opportunities right now. The recalibration that's going on right now could go on into the middle of the year, he says.
