MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tourism is one of the industries most affected by the pandemic, as less people traveled and explored big cities. The Twin Cities were not immune to this loss. Back in November, our hotels on average were only 44% full. Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism group, says it isn’t exactly sure why Minnesota is seeing the lowest hotel occupancy rates in the country. But they say being a state with extremely cold temperatures and tight COVID-19 restrictions on masking and dining in the Twin Cities certainly play a role. “Hotels are really working with local conferences or events to try...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO