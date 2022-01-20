ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&Ms characters to become more inclusive

By Judy Kurtz
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — Candy is about to get more “inclusive,” with the maker of M&M’s announcing its famed characters are getting modern makeovers and will have more “nuanced personalities.”. Mars, Incorporated, the company behind the colorful, candy-coated chocolates, announced Thursday a “global commitment to...

www.informnny.com

TheDailyBeast

M&M’s Get a More ‘Inclusive’ Makeover... Giving the Green One Sneakers

What qualities are the most important for a modern, progressive woman to possess? On Thursday, Mars provided its customers with an exciting new answer: her shoes, of course. Alongside an announcement of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong,” the candy company behind M&M’s rolled out a redesign of their beloved mascots. Preparing their “lentils” for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” the characters are now being spotlighted for their “personalities, rather than their gender.” Apparently, that translates to gifting each with a fresh set of new kicks. Green is swapping her white, heeled go-go boots for a “cool, laid-back pair of sneakers,” according to Mars, while Brown (formerly Ms. Brown) will sport kitten heels instead of stilettos. The two female members of the cast, Green and Brown will also be trading in their traditionally competitive relationship to start “throwing sunshine and not shade,” Mars said.
Hypebae

M&M'S Promotes Inclusivity With New Shapes and Sizes

M&M’S has launched a campaign featuring new shapes and sizes of its iconic chocolate in an effort to promote diversity and inclusivity. “M&M’S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong,” Chief Growth Officer at Mars Wrigley, Cathryn Sleight, said in a press release.
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
spoonuniversity.com

M&M's Have Gotten an "Inclusive" Makeover and Twitter Has Thoughts

Mars Wrigley, the iconic candy brand that owns M&M’s, announced today that the chocolate characters will be rebranded to better reflect today’s world. Now, the green M&M is swapping her usual white boots for a pair of sneakers and the internet is losing it. The revamp of the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity

Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M's characters as a way to promote inclusivity. The company said that it will provide a modern take on the appearances of the characters — which Mars calls “lentils" — and give them more nuanced personalities. The lentils, which are featured in red, green, orange, yellow, brown and blue, will also come in different shapes and sizes.
Design Week

M&M’s unveils identity redesign for an “inclusive” future

The updated identity for M&M’s, centring on the logo’s ampersand, also features the brand’s first custom typeface. M&M’s has revealed a global redesign in an attempt to create a “world where everyone feels they belong”. Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has crafted the new look,...
Washington Times

M&Ms reboots cartoon mascots as gender-neutral, more inclusive

The cartoon mascots who sell M&Ms in television commercials will now dress and act in more gender-neutral ways, the 80-year old candy maker announced Thursday. Jane Hwang, global vice president for M&Ms at parent company Mars, told AdWeek it’s time to minimize traditional gender stereotypes in future marketing campaigns for the chocolate candies that feature the characters.
Democrat-Herald

M&Ms' beloved characters getting new look more 'representative of our consumer'

M&M's branding is getting a refresh. The candy's anthropomorphized chocolate characters are being made over, and the logo is also getting a tweak. But the most noticeable change is to the six M&M characters: new shoes. Green has swapped her go-go boots for sneakers. Brown is sporting lower, more sensible heels. Red and Yellow's shoes now have laces. Orange's shoes laces are no longer untied. And Blue's shoes, while little changed, resemble what Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, described as "a bad version of Uggs."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mars Inc. announces M&Ms characters will be redesigned for more 'progressive' world

The candy manufacturer Mars Incorporated announced Thursday that its iconic M&M’s characters will be reimagined and redesigned in order to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world." "At Mars we believe that in the world we want tomorrow, society is inclusive," the company said in a statement Thursday. "And,...
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
