CB East Duals photo courtesy of Tracy Valko. Check back for a gallery of photos. All SOS photo galleries for WRESTLING can be viewed by clicking HERE. Springfield Township downed Hatboro-Horsham, rather handily 43-24, in an out of conference dual on Thursday improving to 13-4 overall and 2-0 in the Freedom Conference. Springfield, who competes in AA for the post-season, will square off against Upper Moreland (18-4) for the league title on 2/2/22. Springfield will not compete in the District One AA Team Championship, as Faith Christian will represent D1 versus the District 12 champ Saturday 2/5/22 at Upper Dublin.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO