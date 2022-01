481 is the number of national accreditation standards the Riley County Police Department complies with to maintain Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation through C.A.L.E.A.. RCPD noted in a social media announcement that the Department earned Accreditation in 1991 by becoming the 1st Nationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency in Kansas and the 168th in the United States. RCPD is currently one of 11 Law Enforcement Agencies that are accredited in the state. Accreditation is voluntary and viewed as the recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO