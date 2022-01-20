ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Nursing Homes Ordered to Offer On-Site Booster Shot

 5 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s health director on Thursday ordered nursing homes to offer on-site booster shots to residents who are not up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The facilities must comply within 30 days.

Nearly three-quarters of eligible nursing home residents have gotten a booster dose.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said vaccinations are even more important because the rapidly spreading omicron variant can more readily evade people’s immunity from vaccines and past infections.

“We want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” she said in a written statement.

The order does not require nursing home residents to be vaccinated.

