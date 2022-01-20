ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Update: Former high school football assistant coach from Lancaster County sent inappropriate messages to 16-year-old girl, police claim

 3 days ago
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 2:30 p.m.: The Hempfield School District issued the following statement about the case:. "Upon notification of the allegations against Thomas Walker, he was immediately placed on administrative leave from Hempfield High School. An investigation was led by East Hempfield Township Police Department. Subsequently, Walker resigned from his...

