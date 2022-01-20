Update: Former high school football assistant coach from Lancaster County sent inappropriate messages to 16-year-old girl, police claim

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials say that a woman and child were rescued and a man is missing after a car got stuck in the Susquehanna River and a shots fired incident unfolded. According to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, crews responded to the river below the Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 for a car that went off the road into the water.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO