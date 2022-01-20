ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Antoine Redfield charged in murder of Arbrie Anthony

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Q6b7_0dr0ZCjX00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Antoine Rodriques Redfield is being charged with Murder in the death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

Redfield’s charges include one felony count of Murder after shooting a gun causing a bullet to hit Arbrie in the head on 2029 Second Avenue in Augusta.

Redfield was originally arrested in Columbia County on unrelated charges stemming from a traffic stop in Grovetown; Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Firearm Possession by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempted Crime.

MORE : Arrest made in drive-by murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

A search of the vehicle at the time of the stop revealed multiple firearms and several dozen Financial Transaction Cards belonging to multiple individuals, none of which were passengers in the vehicle. A large amount of cash was also located in the vehicle as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Redfield was arrested in that traffic stop alongside 25-year-old Devonte McNeil and 20-year-old Henri Beach, both of whom were detained on charges of Financial Transaction Card Theft.

  • Henri Ramone Beach
  • Devonte Juanye McNeil

Redfield was also facing two murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Private I nightclub .

MORE: Former D.A. Natalie Paine comments on current D.A.’s Statement on Murder Suspect Antoine Redfield

Arbrie Anthony was laid to rest Wednesday. Her casket was carried in on a white carriage led by horses. Her Great Aunt Veronica Anthony says she was a child to the entire community, ““Everybody, she was very known and everybody loved her. She was playful, she was the leader. Tik Tok – she loved her tik toks, her friends, her schoolmates.”

MORE : Anthony family lays Arbrie to rest

Richmond County deputies are continuing to investigate the situation. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 10

.59 caliber
3d ago

No prison time. Need to send a message they will understand. There are strict consequences for bad actions. Public Hanging for these type of crimes. Fair trial and immediate public executions.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

2 facing drug-related charges in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust on Friday, January 21. Authorities say deputies responded to a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was a U-Haul truck that was seen parked at Mt. Hebron Church on Highway 391. Deputies conducted a traffic stop. Raymond […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

16-month-old injured in Grovetown shooting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a baby injured late Friday night on 300 block of Congling Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a mother holding her 16-month-old child who was suffering a superficial wound to the scalp. The mother had been in bed in the master bedroom and […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for Aggravated Assault on Winston Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – (UPDATE) – Dontrivs White has been located. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Dontrivs White. White is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2300 block of Winston Way on January 21, 2022. He is known to carry a firearm and is considered to […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Barbara S. Jefferson

BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF) – This upcoming Valentine’s Day marks 40 years since someone entered Barbara S. Jefferson’s Richmond County home, stabbing and torturing her to death.  Despite decades passing with no arrest, her family refuses to give up hope that they will one day see justice.  “You don’t know if they’re coming back.  That was […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
WJBF

Three suspects in custody for multiple Washington County shootings

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three people are in custody after multiple shootings occurred in Washington County on Sunday. Washington County deputies are looking for 21-year-old Jakobe Hykeem Hodges, 19-year-old Keimahn Ahmad Cuyler, and 18-year-old Justin Keyon Hooks. All three are Sandersville residents and were wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Former D.A. Natalie Paine comments on current D.A.’s Statement on Murder Suspect Antoine Redfield

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – District Attorney Jared Williams has released a statement regarding a prior self-defense shooting involving 21-year-old Antoine Redfield who is charged with Murder in the drive-by shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony. After two years of investigation by two separate District Attorney administrations, the realities of theRedfield/Lawson case forced the State to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
WJBF

State Grand Jury issues slew of new indictments against Alex Murdaugh stemming from crimes in Allendale County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a South Carolina Grand Jury has handed down a slew of charges against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh. The four indictments consist of 27 new charges against Murdaugh, including 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and six counts of computer crimes. Murdaugh has […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Two men wanted for Armed Robbery at Waffle House on Mike Padgett Hwy

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two Armed Robbery suspects. The incident occurred at the Waffle House on the 3400 Block of Mike Padgett Highway January 19th. The blue hoodie reads “Silver Bluff Football”. These subjects are considered armed and dangerous. If you recognize these two […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta apartment complex under microscope after fires, code violations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Buildings at Azalea Park Apartments are still charred from fires months ago. Tuesday, Augusta firefighters responded to another fire that broke out in the walls of Building P. Seven families were displaced. It is the fourth building fire at the complex since 2020. “When I first moved here, it was a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing Georgia teen with autism reportedly traveling to North Carolina

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The search is on for a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be traveling from north Georgia to North Carolina. The Chickamauga Police Department said Talyn Rae Kernea was last seen in the city Tuesday night. Talyn is described as 5-foot-7 and approximately 156 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Family members […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Anthony family lays Arbrie to rest

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – An emotional day as family members bid their final farewell to Arbrie Anthony. The 8-year-old girl, laid to rest today after she was shot to death 11 days ago. Screams of agony, tears, and prayers were all part of the final farewell to Arbrie Anthony. Dozens of mourners attended, including Arbrie’s […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County prepares roads for potential ice, snow

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF)– Columbia County’s Emergency Management Agency is preparing for potential wintery weather.. “Columbia County really maintains a perpetual state of readiness. We’re always ready for this type of stuff,” director of Columbia County Emergency Managment Agency, Shawn Granato said. That readiness plan includes preparing roads and bridges for ice. “Our roads and […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

A Dream Come True

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Come along with me on the story of a man’s unselfish dream. That man is Hal Averett, a successful Columbus homebuilder who left us way too soon. His pastor, Dr. Jimmy Elder, says Hal was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Columbus. And it was there that he served…where he loved […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJBF

Doctor provides tips on preventing Glaucoma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. More than 3 million people in the United States have glaucoma. The National Eye Institute projects this number will reach 4.2 million by 2030, a 58 percent increase. It is the leading cause of blindness in African Americans and people from the Caribbean, but there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy