Why Your Furnace Keeps Running

Whether it's below zero (or below 20, because honestly, no one should be running outside in below-zero temps) or you're just facing a pleasantly brisk winter chill in the air, a running hat could be the key to keeping your body temperature regulated when you're sweaty. And although the myth of us losing 15% of body heat through our heads has been debunked, according to Runner's World, our heads — which account for 9% of our body surface — have high blood flow. What this means is, if your head feels cold, your body probably will, too ... even if you’re generating a ton of heat on the run thanks to your winter running gear.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO