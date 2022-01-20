ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Study: States With Weaker Gun Laws Have Higher Rates Of Firearm Homicides And Suicides

DFW Community News
 3 days ago
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A new study published January 20 by a leading non-profit organization that focuses on gun violence prevention found that there is a direct correlation in states with weaker gun laws and higher rates of gun deaths, including homicides, suicides and accidental killings. The study...

Upworthy

New study shows an overwhelming correlation between weak gun laws and high rates of gun deaths

Everyone in America wants the country to be a place where they’re safe from violence. But there’s a big difference in how people think we should achieve that goal. Some Americans think that tougher gun laws make it more difficult for people to commit heinous acts of violence. While others believe that people are safer when they have easy access to firearms to protect themselves.
American Progress

RELEASE: Iowa Must Strengthen Its Gun Laws To Address Rising Rates of Violence

Washington, D.C. — A new column released today from the Center for American Progress and Progress Iowa warns that Iowa lawmakers’ latest efforts to weaken gun laws will worsen the state’s recent rise in gun violence. From 2019 to 2020, the state saw a 20 percent increase in firearm homicides, and early data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show that gun-related deaths reached an all-time high in 2020, with an estimated 353 people killed. The column follows up on a 2018 report warning that any attempts to weaken the state’s gun laws would threaten Iowa’s relatively low rates of gun violence. Despite these warnings, however, in 2021, Iowa lawmakers reversed two key gun violence prevention measures: 1) the law requiring a permit for every handgun sale, and 2) the law requiring a permit to carry loaded, concealed handguns.
WTVC

Study ranks Tennessee 32nd in gun law strength, 10th-highest gun death rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A study conducted by a gun violence prevention organization ranks Tennessee as having the 10th-highest rate of gun deaths in the country while ranking 32nd in the nation for gun law strength. Everytown for Gun Safety claims being the largest gun violence prevention organization in America which provides evidence-based...
Natchitoches Times

State, City struggle to solve murders as homicide rates rise

Chlanda Gibson was in her bed last April when she heard loud pops outside her window. She had fallen asleep while waiting for her son, Roddrick Cook, 17, to come home after going out with friends. When she went to check on the noise, his friends knocked on the back door for help—one with a gunshot wound in his leg.
US News and World Report

Report: States With Strong Laws See Less Gun Violence

States with stronger firearms legislation have fewer gun deaths, according to a study published this week by Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for stronger gun laws. The study ranked the 50 states based on the overall strength of their gun laws. The state that performed best on...
CBS News

Victims' families push for more gun safety laws: "The gun could have been stored in the time it takes you to take one breath"

The decision to charge the alleged gunman's parents with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford, Michigan, school shooting has brought new attention to laws surrounding children's access to firearms. Gun safety advocates want gun owners to be held criminally responsible in the event they fail to properly secure firearms. Members of...
LETTER: Local homicides and gun owners

The headline of the Sunday Review-Journal article by Sabrina Schnur — “Access to guns blamed for ’21 rise in homicides” — is misleading. Unless one read the entire article, the headline suggests support for the “anti-gun” movement in America. I am a sane,...
KIII 3News

New gun laws set to place tighter regulations on how firearms are stored

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New laws from the U.S. Department of Justice are being added to existing gun storage laws, which will place more responsibility on gun retailers. The laws will require that federally licensed gun retailors have secure gun storage available for their customers to purchase. The regulation also requires that the secure gun storage or safety devices be compatible with firearms offered for sale.
abc17news.com

Deaths in central Kansas were double homicide, suicide

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — Authorities investigating a triple homicide in central Kansas have determined that a man fatally shot his estranged wife and his 12-year-old son before killing himself. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 44-year-old Jon Smith arrived at Shala Smith’s Larned home around 3 a.m. Saturday and entered alone, carrying a shotgun. The release said that evidence indicates that he shot his wife, who also was 44, and his son, Carver Smith, before shooting himself. Their bodies were found that night.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Trial Set For Pennsylvania Man Julian Khater, George Tanios In Assault Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Who Died After Riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men charged in the assault of a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday scheduled a June 6 jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said Khater sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack. Sicknick later collapsed and died. Khater, who remains behind bars, has pleaded not guilty to assault charges. Tanios, who is free on personal recognizance, faces numerous charges, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Neither Tanios nor Khater have been charged in Sicknick’s death. A Washington medical examiner last April determined that Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes. Capitol Police accepted the medical examiner’s findings but said the ruling didn’t change the fact that Sicknick had died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.” (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
