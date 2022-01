Yes, workers are quitting in droves, but when you drill down into the data, it turns out the unusually high turnover is pretty concentrated in a few sectors. It’s true that overall, people are quitting their jobs at the fastest pace seen since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking that statistic in 2000, but a lot of the churn is at restaurants, hotels, and retailers. As the chart below shows, the phenomenon dubbed “The Great Resignation” might actually be called The Great Restaurant Resignation or even The Great Retail Resignation.

