Second COVID-19 Booster Shot Now Available To Some Oklahomans

A fourth COVID-19 booster shot is now available for some Oklahomans.

The State Department of Health says it can be another layer of protection for those who need it most.

The CDC recommends that anyone who is moderately or severely immunocompromised get a booster.

Thanks to new guidelines, some will now be able to get a second booster quicker than expected.

In October of 2021, the CDC recommended taking booster shots six months after finishing the primary doses.

Last week, the CDC changed the wait-time between taking booster shots from six months to five months. That means some Oklahomans are now eligible to get a fourth vaccine.

To be clear, the fourth dose is only necessary for immunocompromised individuals who received a third dose back in August in 2021.

Health experts with OSDH say although there have been several shortages with resources like testing and monoclonal treatment. It is not the case with the booster shot.

"We do want to encourage Oklahomans who are eligible to seek out their fourth dose," says OSDH Chief Medical Director Dr. Gitanjali Pai "I do want to reiterate the importance of the booster dose, and share there's plenty of supply in the state for Oklahomans to get them."

More than 700,000 Oklahomans have taken a third vaccine dose.