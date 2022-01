This time of year, many people are obsessing over their thermostats to try and save some money, but it may be more simple than you think. A new report by the U.S. Department of Energy found that it was most efficient to set your home temperature at 68 degrees Fahrenheit for most of the day. Changing it more than twice within 24 hours may cost you rather than save you money.

BUSINESS ・ 22 DAYS AGO