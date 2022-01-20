ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

ERHS Student Wins Award For Best Micro Short Film

By Julie Rapp
greenbeltnewsreview.com
 5 days ago

Felix Hass, Greenbelt resident and 10th grader at Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS), won the Best Micro Short Film award from the Taiwan International Short Film Festival in October 2021. Hass has been attending the Greenbelt Access Television (GATe) animation classes for approximately four years and with the help of his...

www.greenbeltnewsreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal High School Art Students Win Regional Scholastic Art Awards

Five Vestal High School students have been recognized in the annual Scholastic Art Awards regional competition. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were founded in 1923 and have inspired bold ideas in teens across the country. Notable alumni for the awards include Ken Burns, Stephen King, Lena Dunham, and Andy Warhol.
VESTAL, NY
Variety

Naïla Guiguet Discusses Her Toronto-Winning Short Film ‘Dustin,’ Streaming at MyFrenchFilmFestival

Naïla Guiguet’s “Dustin” rounds out its festival run at this year’s MyFrenchFilmFestival, the entirely online portion of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous, after strong showings at major international festivals and winning best short film prizes at Toronto, Zagreb and several other events. Not bad for a first-time director. Kicking off in an abandoned warehouse, a crowd of hundreds sway in unison to a flood of 145 BPM techno music. A bright spot of color in an otherwise gray sea of people, Dustin, a young trans woman, and her gang: Félix, Raya, and Juan take several breaks from dancing to scout out potential sources...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Greenbelt, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Anime News Network

The House of the Lost on the Cape Anime Film Wins at 76th Mainichi Film Awards

This year's awards ceremony will be held on February 15 at the Meguro Persimmon Hall in Tokyo. The Mainichi Shimbun launched the Noburou Oofuji Award in 1962, and it is Japan's oldest ongoing animation award. The newspaper then launched the Animation Film Award in 1989. Previous winners of the Animation...
COMICS
Herald & Review

Watch now: Award-winning actor hired to narrate Decatur film

DECATUR — Emmy award-winning actor and narrator Peter Coyote has been hired to narrate the upcoming A.E. Staley documentary, “Fields of Gold," produced in partnership with the Herald & Review. Coyote is an actor with more than 130 films on his resume. He has narrated more than 200...
DECATUR, IL
chattanoogapulse.com

Southern Students Receive Film Award At Windrider Summit During Sundance Film Festival

Three senior animation majors in the School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University received the Windrider Best Undergraduate Student Film Award during the Windrider Summit & the Sundance Film Festival Experience 2022. The Windrider Summit, which was held virtually this year, is an official partner of the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How Oscar-Contending Animated Short ‘Affairs of the Art’ Continues Harnessing Family Obsessions

Beryl is back, and this time she’s bringing her family along for the ride. Featuring the irrepressible working-class Welsh housewife at the height of her artistic powers, director Joanna Quinn and writer-producer Les Mills’ “Affairs of the Art” is a boisterous and heartwarming celebration of one family’s peculiar obsessions. A co-production between the National Film Board of Canada and Beryl Productions International, the 16-minute, hand-drawn animated short film continues the series that began with the duo’s 1987 film “Girls Night Out,” followed by “Body Beautiful” (1990) and “Dreams & Desires — Family Ties” (2006). Quinn and Mills have won numerous awards for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
FOX West Texas

Snyder High School student makes short film with Hollywood actor

SNYDER, Texas — Senior Snyder High School student Collin Mitten found his passion for film and just wrapped up shooting with Hollywood actor Patrick Y. Malone. Mitten is originally from Houston and moved to Snyder not too long ago. He arrived at Snyder High with the goal of becoming a doctor. But after joining the Snyder film class, he knew writing, directing and production were his passions.
SNYDER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Film Award#Animated Films#Erhs#The News Review
Chicago Defender

Chicago Dance Student Arayah Lyte Wins National Award

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater of Chicago, Illinois congratulates student Arayah Lyte, also a student at the Chicago Academy for the Arts, on receiving a 2022 YoungArts award for her caliber of artistic achievement. Lyte is among 720 of the most accomplished young visual, literary, and performing artists from throughout the country. Selected through the organization’s prestigious competition, YoungArts award winners, all 15–18 years old or in grades 10–12, are chosen for their caliber of artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. YoungArts award winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for artists in the United States, in which they will have opportunities for financial, creative, and professional development support throughout their entire careers. A complete list of the 2022 winners is available online at youngarts.org/winners.
CHICAGO, IL
cooper.edu

School of Architecture Students Win 2021 SOM Foundation Award

The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture is pleased to announce that Sanjana Lahiri and Kevin Chow, both AR’22, have received the 2021 Robert L. Wesley Award from the SOM Foundation. Named in honor of the first Black partner at SOM, the award supports BIPOC undergraduate students enrolled in architecture, landscape architecture, interior architecture, urban design, or engineering programs in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

An In-depth Conversation about the Award-winning Film "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"

The award-winning David Midell film The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, currently on HBO Max, is based on a real-life situation that took place on November 19, 2011. 68-year old Kenneth Chamberlain, a black former decorated Marine and former corrections officer, was shot and killed by White Plains Police who came to his house for a "wellness check" early in the morning after his life alert system activated accidentally. Chamberlain had a heart problem and suffered with Bipolar Disorder.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
filminquiry.com

Drunken Film Fest Bradford 2021: Six Winning Shorts

The Drunken Film Festival in Bradford, England, returned in 2021 for its sixth annual event. The festival ran throughout November, with screenings simultaneously online and in-person (and all free). The festival celebrates local and international indie filmmakers alike, showing their short films and music videos in local venues and bars — that’s where the “drunken” part comes from. In 2021, DFF Bradford, which has a sister fest in DFF Oakland, broadcast for its (sometimes fizzed-up) audiences 39 films. From pandemic productions to sea shanties, social dramas to futurist reggaeton, the six award-winning films from DFF Bradford’s 2021 lineup are alternately exciting, impressive, absurd and necessary shorts.
MOVIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeter Backyard Theater students win national award during theater festival

Students representing Jeter Backyard Theater in Gibsonia won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music and earned other recognition at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The Jan. 14-16 event is dedicated to celebrating student-driven musical theater programs. It was held in Atlanta. During the festival’s Direct...
GIBSONIA, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy