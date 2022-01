Apologies in advance. The most-lamented loss in Atlanta annals if not the history of humankind is about to be invoked. Maybe, probably, it says something about me that, after an astonishing weekend of playoff football – every game decided at 0:00 or later – I flashed back to the night of Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (The same city in which the Braves just won a World Series. See? I’m capable of happy flashbacks, too.)

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO