Top247 OL making his way to Tallahassee this weekend

Terrell Buckley and head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to part ways. The announcement cam from Buckley via Twitter on Friday. "Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways," Buckley began on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to year 2 was awesome. Players, you know were my heart is concerning you guys. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to the entire Univ. of Miss. family."
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
It wouldn’t be an NFL playoff game without at least one fanbase unhappy with a controversial call. During the 49ers-Packers game, it looked like the Packers were going to get a turnover off of a Brandon Aiyuk fumble before the call was reversed. The officials deemed that Aiyuk never...
No one appeared to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills harder than Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee. Brittany Matthews, the significant other of the superstar quarterback, got the champagne out following the epic 42-36 win. The Chiefs quarterback’s fiancee proceeded to spray the champagne over the...
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers finally reacted to President Biden last week, after the commander in chief in December made an offhand comment to a Packers fan that the quarterback should get vaccinated. "When the President of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's...
Coaches are flocking to New Orleans, La. this offseason to see 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning at Isidore Newman. Nick Saban, Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and defensive coordinator and area recruiter Pete Golding were on campus Friday night to see the nation's top prospect in next year's cycle play basketball.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
North Carolina's in-state trip to Wake Forest Saturday wasn't a kind one to the Tar Heels. UNC found itself down 10 at the half on the road against the Demon Deacons, and that deficit would reach double digits in the second half as the Tar Heels ultimately suffered a 98-76 loss.
