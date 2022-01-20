ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US warns of ‘swift, severe’ response if Russia invades Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uYEs_0dr0VbB400
World News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine

Blinken’s comments in Berlin on Thursday appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the US and its Nato allies after President Joe Biden was heavily criticized for saying a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response.

“If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border and commit new acts of aggression against Ukraine, that will be met with a swift, severe, united response from the United States and our allies and partners,” Blinken told a news conference with his German counterpart.

Later, Blinken accused Russia of threatening the foundations of world order with its build-up of an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border. He said Russia must face a concerted and severe global response if it invades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzfRz_0dr0VbB400
Annalena Baerbock, foreign minister of Germany, and Antony Blinken meet for bilateral talks in Berlin (Kay Nietfeld/ Pool via AP) (AP)

The stark warning was delivered in Berlin, the formerly divided city that symbolised the Cold War split between East and West, as Blinken prepares to meet on Friday in Geneva with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a high-stakes bid to ease tensions that appears likely to fail.

“These are difficult issues we are facing, and resolving them won’t happen quickly,” Blinken said. “I certainly don’t expect we’ll solve them in Geneva tomorrow.”

He said Russia’s actions toward Ukraine are an attempt to subvert international norms and just the latest in a string of Moscow’s violations of numerous treaties, agreements and other commitments it has made to respect the sovereignty and territory of other countries.

“To allow Russia to violate those principles with impunity would drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were split in two, separated by no-man’s-lands patrolled by soldiers, with the threat of all-out war hanging heavily over everyone’s lives,” Blinken told an audience at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences.

“It would also send a message to others around the world that these principles are expendable.”

“We will not treat the principles of sovereignty or territorial integrity as negotiable,” he said, adding that the situation is “bigger than a conflict between two countries, and it’s bigger than a clash between Russia and Nato. It’s a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action.”

The speech came after Blinken and top diplomats from Britain, France and Germany met in Berlin to project a united front to Russia over concerns that it may be planning to invade Ukraine. A day earlier, he met Ukraine’s president in Kiev to discuss the threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPY8D_0dr0VbB400
A convoy of Russian armoured vehicles on the move in the Crimea, close to the border with Ukraine (AP Photo) (AP)

Biden said on Wednesday that he thinks Moscow will invade and warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cut-off from the global banking system if it does.

But, Biden also prompted consternation among allies after saying that the response to a Russian invasion “depends on what it does”. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among those expressing concern. “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones,” he said on Twitter.

Blinken took pains on Thursday to stress that the US and its partners were united in the face of Moscow’s actions, noting that American diplomats have held more than 100 meetings with allies in recent weeks “to ensure that we are speaking and acting together with one voice when it comes to Russia”.

“That unity gives us strength, a strength I might add that Russia does not and cannot match,” he said. “It’s why we build voluntary alliances and partnerships in the first place. It’s also why Russia recklessly seeks to divide us.”

Russia has denied it is planning an invasion and, in turn, accused the West on Thursday of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine, citing the delivery of weapons to the country by British military transport planes in recent days.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheConversationCanada

Who's to blame in the Ukraine-Russia standoff? It depends on perspective

In the West, the current standoff between Ukraine and Russia has typically been presented as one in which a righteous Ukraine is standing up to bullying by a scheming, even Machiavellian Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin may indeed like to see himself as Machiavellian, but otherwise this characterization is only one point of view. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine over the Russian-dominated separatist territories in the east. She also reiterated her government’s desire to see Ukraine join NATO. But Ukraine is arguably not an ideal candidate for portrayal...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Treaties#State#Nato#Russian#Ukrainian#German
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Nato sending more fighter jets and ships to eastern Europe as war fears grow

Nato is sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe amid growing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Boris Johnson warning Vladimir Putin that any conflict would be “painful, violent and bloody”.Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Nato would take “all necessary measures” to protect and defend its allies.Western leaders including US president Joe Biden and prime minister Boris Johnson agreed to take swift action "including an unprecedented package of sanctions" in the event of a Russian incursion in Ukraine, following a call on Monday evening.A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The leaders stressed that diplomatic discussions with...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy