In the vast and sometimes strange world of south side Milwaukee cuisine, hole-in-the-wall eateries are king. There are ones that people in a three-block radius swear by, and ones that north shore nancies trek into the city for. The Patio Pub & Grill (2501 W. Greenfield Ave., 414-455-3100) is a relatively new place, having opened this past summer. It’s in the space that was El Cañaveral in recent memory, but other people remember it as a corner bar. The Patio is run by Victor Angeles, who was once a line cook at Sobelman’s and stood shoulder to shoulder at the grill with Oscar Castañeda, who now runs a citywide famous burger joint, Oscar’s Pub & Grill.

