Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated goes ex-dividend tomorrow

CSQ finished off 2021 with total price returns over 30% and total NAV returns of nearly 29%. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) was quietly beating the broader indexes in 2021. This was after doing just that in 2019 and 2020 as well. This was somewhat surprising for 2021, as the fund is a hybrid allocation to equities and convertibles. They even have other various bond exposure in the underlying portfolio. Yet, they were able to buck the trend and come out ahead. In 2020, convertible stocks were a hot performing area of the market. Last year we saw that area of the market cool off and take a breather.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO