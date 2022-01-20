ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated goes ex-dividend tomorrow

By Manshi Mamtora
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (NYSE:FFC)...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

CSQ: Sell-Off Pushes This Fund To A 7.2% Distribution Yield

CSQ finished off 2021 with total price returns over 30% and total NAV returns of nearly 29%. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) was quietly beating the broader indexes in 2021. This was after doing just that in 2019 and 2020 as well. This was somewhat surprising for 2021, as the fund is a hybrid allocation to equities and convertibles. They even have other various bond exposure in the underlying portfolio. Yet, they were able to buck the trend and come out ahead. In 2020, convertible stocks were a hot performing area of the market. Last year we saw that area of the market cool off and take a breather.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Fund#Ex Dividend#Dividend#Ffc
Seekingalpha.com

February Top Dividend Aristocrats: Flag 4 As Buys

Dividend Aristocrats in the S&P 500 Index have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years - Kiplinger.com/Investing. As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2021 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On, is by Dan Burrows, a contributing editor.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) had declared $0.09/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Feb. 1; for shareholders of record Jan. 23; ex-div Jan. 21. Payable Mar. 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 17. See EMD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Highland Global Allocation Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE:HGLB) had declared $0.081/share monthly dividend, 14.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.071. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 24; ex-div Jan. 21. See HGLB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Outpace Inflation With Preferred Stock Dividend Exposure

With consumer prices continuing to push higher, inflationary pressures are keeping fixed income investors on their toes, but there are options such as preferred stock dividend exposure. Inflation can add a large dose of worry to a fixed income investor’s portfolio, eroding income over time. That becomes especially disconcerting if...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

SoFi stock price target upped at Rosenblatt on bank charter approval

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan reiterates Buy rating on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) following the company's regulatory approval to become a national bank. Shares of SOFI jump 16% in pre-market trading, though it's still off nearly 60% from its Feb. 2021 peak. The analyst's EBITDA estimate for 2022 moves to $235M vs....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE:O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Firstly, the "Income" half of the company's name implies that its shareholders get paid regularly for owning it. Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company."
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund declares $0.0648 dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declares $0.0648/share monthly dividend, -2.3% decrease from prior dividend of $0.0663. Payable Jan. 31; for shareholders of record Jan. 18; ex-div Jan. 14. See TEI Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Citi Stock (C): Common And Preferred Stock Dividends Announced

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) announced the dividends for its common and preferred stocks. These are the details. The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022. And the Board of Directors of Citigroup also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:
STOCKS
The Press

B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CSX: Top-Tier Dividend Growth

It's time to discuss one of the few dividend growth stocks I love, but do not yet own. The Florida-based CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is the only US-based Class I railroad not in my portfolio and, despite its low yield, an attractive investment for long-term investors looking for a company with a wide moat. The reason I'm writing this article now is its poor performance as a result of broader market weakness as this is bringing us some opportunities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy