Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher Debuts New Solo Track "On Wings Of Carnage"

Cover picture for the articleCannibal Corpse vocalist George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher has premiered the song “On Wings Of Carnage” as...

brooklynvegan.com

Metalcore band Wounded Touch prep debut LP ‘AMERICANXIETY’ (stream a new track)

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch will follow their 2019 debut EP From Day 0 Forward (and their 2020 split with Binary and The Burning Wind) with their first full-length, AMERICANXIETY, on March 4 via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson, and it includes the recently-released lead single "Excerpts from a Violent Thesis" (which features The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad), as well as new single "Condolences and Autumn Nights," which premieres in this post.
MICHIGAN STATE
ghostcultmag.com

Kings And Liars (Dee Snider Band, Jasta, Corpsegrinder) Share New Video – “Hang on for Dear Life”

The Connecticut-based hard rock juggernaut Kings And Liars – featuring brothers Charlie and Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider, Jasta, Corpsegrinder) and Christopher Taylor Beaudette (Jasta, Entierro) will drop a new album Transition Animals, will be released via Salt of the Earth Records on January 28th 2022. Compared to previous releases, Transition Animals sees a more streamlined band returning to the spotlight as a three-piece, hell-bent on delivering some heavy as all hell, well-crafted songs. Watch the official video for their song “Hang on for Dear Life” right now!
MUSIC
theprp.com

Trivium’s Matt Heafy & Emperor’s Ihsahn Unveil Ibaraki Project, “Tamashii No Houkai” Video Debuts

Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy has finally unveiled his long-gestating Ibaraki side project. Today (January 21st) sees the arrival of a first single, “Tamashii No Houkai“, from that undertaking, which was co-written by Ihsahn of Emperor. Originally announced years ago as a collaborative project between himself and Ihsahn dubbed Mrityu, a lyrical shift towards Heafy‘s own Japanese culture saw a name and direction change for the project.
MUSIC
theprp.com

King Diamond Guests On New HammerFall Track “Venerate Me”

King Diamond has lent his inimitable voice to a newly debuted single from Swedish power metal outfit HammerFall. That song is titled “Venerate Me” and a video created by Patric Ullaeus (Arch Enemy, Amorphis) for it has premiered below. The song is among the ten featured on HammerFall‘s approaching new studio album “Hammer Of Dawn“, due out February 25th via Napalm Records.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Cypress Hill Announce New Album Back In Black For March 2022 Release, Debut Dark New Track “Bye Bye” Featuring Dizzy Wright

The Hip Hop group Cypress Hill has announced the release date for their tenth studio album. The upcoming project, Back in Black has been set to release March 18 through MRNK. Along with the announcement of the upcoming project came the group’s release of a new single, “Bye Bye,” featuring rapper Dizzy Wright. The single shows off a darker side of the band’s discography, where the rappers create imagery likening their neighborhood to a warzone. The dark and sometimes politically charged lyrics are put against a very gritty and intense beat. A sonic highlight of the track is the bass sound used, which almost resembles the sound of a chainsaw. Speaking on the song’s purpose, Cypress Hill’s frontman, B-Real, explained that the song is meant to be “a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

INTERVIEW: Bernard Butler on the reissue of his debut solo album 'People Move On'

In episode #62 of The XS Noize Podcast, Mark Millar catches up with legendary guitarist, songwriter and award-winning music producer Bernard Butler. On 11th February 2022, Demon Music Group will release a box set of Bernard Butler’s debut solo album, People Move On, including a newly re-vocaled 2021 version of the entire album. Upon its release, People Move On reached number 11 album on the UK Chart.
MUSIC
NME

Ex-GFRIEND’s Yuju unveils seductive teaser for solo debut single ‘Play’

Former GFRIEND vocalist Yuju has dropped the first teaser for the music video of her upcoming debut solo single ‘Play’. In the enchanting new clip, the singer previews the new song’s choreography, as she performs both solo and with a team of back-up dancers against an illuminated backdrop that draws influence from traditional Korean architecture.
WORLD
theprp.com

Bad Omens Premiere “Like A Villain”

There’s a fourth single to be heard from Bad Omens‘ forthcoming third studio album “The Death Of Peace Of Mind“. Ahead of that record’s February 25th release on Sumerian Records comes the below stream of the song “Like A Villain” from it.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Judah & the Lion's Brian Macdonald Announces 'Moonlight in Visby' Solo Debut as Victor Mucho

Brian Macdonald, of the multi-Platinum band Judah & the Lion, has announced a new solo project under the moniker Victor Mucho. Due out May 13, 2022, his debut album, Moonlight in Visby, was written and recorded while living on the remote island of Gotland, Sweden in the Baltic Sea. It pays homage to the tiny, rural town Macdonald, his wife Maddie, and their dog Halyard called home during a year of seclusion and reflection. Watch a trailer for the album HERE.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Machine Head Launch Behind The Scenes Look At The Making Of Their New Album

Machine Head have posted a new behind the scenes look at the writing and recording process for their as-yet unnamed 10th studio album. You can take in that footage below, with further videos to come. The group would go on to enlist Entheos/ex-Animals As Leaders drummer Navene Koperweis to sit behind the kit for that upcoming record, more details for which remain pending.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

PLOSIVS Announce New Self-Titled Debut Album For March 2022 Release, Share New Track “Broken Eyes”

PLOSIVS is a new punk band created in late 2021 that serves as a collaboration of members from four different bands. The lineup of the new crew includes Rob Crow from Pinback on guitar and vocals, John Reis from Hot Snakes on guitar and vocals, Jordan Clark from Mrs. Magician on bass, and Atom Willard from Against Me! on drums. PLOSIVS released their debut single, “Hit The Breaks,” in early September of 2021. On January 20, the crew returned to deliver another single from their upcoming self-titled album, titled “Broken Eyes.”
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Incubus Vocalist Brandon Boyd Debuts New Solo Track “Dime In My Dryer”

Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd has dropped another single from his upcoming solo album “Echoes & Cocoons“. Below you can given a listen to that album’s opening track, “Dime In My Dryer“. That John Congleton (Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent) produced outing is due to arrive on March 11th, it will run as follows:
MUSIC
theprp.com

Zeal & Ardor Premiere Final Advance Single From New Self-Titled Album

The song “Church Burns” has newly been launched as the final advance single from Zeal & Ardor‘s self-titled studio album. The band’s mastermind Manuel Gagneux had little to offer about this track, merely quipping, “There’s a church. Guess what? It burns. Church Burns.”. The...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Drag Me Out (Ex-Asking Alexandria) Debut “Bullets In My Teeth” Music Video

Drag Me Out, the metalcore outfit fronted by former Asking Alexandria, etc. frontman Denis Stoff, have dropped a new single titled “Bullets In My Teeth“. A music video for that track can be found below with the band’s sophomore album “Demons Away” to emerge on May 06th via Lödereih Music. That record is expected to serve as the first entry in a trilogy of concept albums.
MUSIC
Morning Sun

Miles Kane’s new solo album, five things to know

With music in his geographical DNA after growing up in England’s Merseyside, Miles Kane has made his mark a few times over. He fronted the now-defunct Rascals and co-fronts the Last Shadow Puppets with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner. He’s also part of the all-star Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band and wrote and appears on the track “Dealer” from Lana Del Rey’s most recent album, “Blue Banisters.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Hear The Foo Fighters’ New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Inspired Track “Fraggle Rock Rock”

The Foo Fighters have penned a new track inspired by the opening theme to the original incarnation of ‘Fraggle Rock‘. It arrives alongside the newly premiered ‘Fraggle Rock‘ series revival, ‘Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock‘, which Apple TV+ launched today (January 21st). You can hear Dave Grohl and co.’s contribution, “Fraggle Rock Rock“, below.
MUSIC

